Winona Ryder at 55: from Lydia Dietz to "Stranger Things"

When 15-year-old Lydia Dietz appeared in “Beetlejuice“ in 1988, Winona Ryder already had her first film role behind her, but it was Tim Burton's gloomy teenager who made her a recognizable face for an entire generation. Today, the actress turns 55, and the image of Lydia remains among the most iconic in her career.

Ryder was born on October 29, 1971 in Winona, Minnesota. Her birth name is Winona Laura Horowitz. Her film debut was in the drama “Lucas“ in 1986, and two years later she starred in “Fatal Attraction“ - a black comedy that further solidified her on-screen image as a different and independent young actress.

The roles that shaped her career

After “Beetlejuice“ came a series of films that became classics. Ryder played Kim Boggs in “Edward Scissorhands“ by Tim Burton, starred in “Mermaids“ with Cher, and in 1992 appeared in “Dracula“ by Francis Ford Coppola.

In 1993, she played the role of Mae Welland in “The Age of Innocence“ by Martin Scorsese. For her performance, she received a “Golden Globe“ for Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for an “Oscar“. A year later, she received another nomination for the American Film Academy - this time for the role of Jo March in “Little Women“.

Among her important films from this period are “Reality Bite“, “Jungle Crusade“, “Girl, Interrupted“ and “Black Swan“. Ryder chooses projects of different genres, but often returns to characters who oppose the environment around them.

A new generation of viewers

In 2016, the actress returned to the television screen as Joyce Byers in the series “Stranger Things“. Her character is a mother who refuses to accept the disappearance of her son and gradually finds herself involved in the supernatural events in the town of Hawkins. The role earned Ryder a nomination for a “Golden Globe“ and introduced her to an audience that knows her films from the 80s and 90s only as classics. In an interview for “Golden Globes“ she says: “As I get older as an actress, I want to try new things.“

In 2024, Ryder once again donned the black clothes of Lydia Dietz in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice“. The sequel reunited the actress with Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara, and they were joined by Jenna Ortega. The film was released 36 years after the original and earned over $226 million in North American theaters alone in its first three weeks.

Thus, Winona Ryder remains associated simultaneously with Tim Burton's cinema, 90s independent films, and 2000s television science fiction. Lydia Dietz is no longer the teenager who sees ghosts, but the role continues to remind us why Ryder manages to turn strange, lonely and rebellious heroines into unforgettable characters.

Sources: latimes.com, apnews.com, harpersbazaar.com