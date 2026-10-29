Papi Hans, Doni, Orlin Goranov and Sofi Marinova enter "The Voice of Bulgaria"

Four star guest coaches are coming to help prepare the participants for the decisive vocal duels in “The Voice of Bulgaria“, which start on bTV extra time this Saturday, October 31, at 8:00 PM. Doni will support DARA with valuable advice, Orlin Goranov stands shoulder to shoulder with Master Lechev, Papi Hans will work with Maria Ilieva, and Sofi Marinova will bring color and experience to the MEDI team.

The stage of “The Voice of Bulgaria“ will be a ring for the first duets, which will turn into epic battles. In the vocal duels, the coaches will pit two participants from their teams against each other, but only one of them will get the chance to move forward in the race for the title and the prize of 30,000 euros. The only hope for the second one's salvation is to be "stolen" by one of the other coaches. According to the regulations, DARA, Maria Ilieva, MEDI and Master Lechev are entitled to two "thefts" each, and they will use it this Saturday. So, in addition to tough decisions and tears of disappointment, in the episode the viewers will also see tears of joy, as well as decisive team changes.

On Saturday, a surprising bet will be made between the coaches in "The Voice of Bulgaria". Two of them will take on the challenge to enter the ring in a vocal duel with each other, and they will have only one week to prepare their duet. Who they are and what example they want to set for the participants remains to be seen.