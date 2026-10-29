Richard Dreyfuss at 79: The roles that remain in the cinema

When Richard Dreyfuss appears on screen, his characters often seem simultaneously smart, restless and a little out of place in the world around them. This feeling makes the actor one of the recognizable faces of American cinema of the 1970s. Dreyfuss was born on October 29, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York, and today he turns 79 years old.

His first film appearance was a small, uncredited role in “The Graduate“ in 1967. Television appearances and minor roles followed before George Lucas gave him the role that would change his career.

Kurt from „American Graffiti“ and the beginning of his big break

In „American Graffiti“ Dreyfuss played Kurt Henderson - a young man who spends his last night in his hometown before leaving for college. The 1973 film captured the anxieties and expectations of an entire generation of Americans, and Dreyfuss's performance placed him among the young actors that Hollywood was starting to talk about.

A year later, he was Duddy Kravitz in „The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz“ - an ambitious young man determined to escape poverty and carve out his own place in society. The role showcases another side of his acting range - a character who is at once charming, assertive and morally conflicted.

Matt Hooper, Roy Neary and Spielberg's Films

In Steven Spielberg's “Jaws“, Dreyfuss plays oceanographer Matt Hooper. Amidst police officer Martin Brody, shark hunter Quint and the unseen threat beneath the water, Hooper is the scientific voice of the expedition. The 1975 film became a worldwide hit and established Dreyfuss as a leading actor.

Two years later, he worked with Spielberg again in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind“. His Roy Neary is an electrician who experiences an inexplicable encounter with an extraterrestrial object and gradually begins to distance himself from his previous life. Dreyfuss gives the character a nervousness and obsession, but also a sense of a man searching for an answer to a question bigger than himself.

The Oscar for „The Farewell“

„People tell me nice things about „Jaws“ and „Close Encounters of the Third Kind“. And I tell them: „These are Steven's films““, Dreyfuss tells „The Guardian“.

In the same year, 1977, „The Farewell“ was released, based on a script by Neil Simon. Dreyfuss plays Elliot Garfield - a Broadway actor who moves into an apartment occupied by the landlady's ex-girlfriend and her daughter. The role combines comedy, romance and the uncertainty of a man trying to start over.

For his performance, Dreyfuss won an “Oscar“ for best actor. He also received a “Golden Globe“, and the award remains the highest individual honor of his film career.

The Teacher Who Stays After the Last Bell

Among his later iconic roles is that of Glenn Holland in “Mr. Holland's Opus“ from 1995. The character starts working as a music teacher with the intention of this being a temporary occupation, but gradually dedicates his life to his students and his family. Dreyfuss was nominated for an “Oscar“ for the role.

His filmography also includes “Stand by Me“, “What's Up, Doc?“, “The Last Stand“, “Mr. Holland“ and television portrayals of historical figures. Dreyfuss has had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since 1996, but his most lasting mark remains in his portrayals of people trying to understand the world before it forces them to make their own choices.

Sources: cbsnews.com, theguardian.com, projects.latimes.com