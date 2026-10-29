Recipe of the day: Lean sweet salami with dried fruits and walnuts

Required products:

dried figs - 200 g

pitted dates - 180 g

raisins - 80 g

walnuts - 180 g

lean plain biscuits - 180 g

orange juice - 100 ml

cinnamon - 1/2 tsp.

Method of preparation:

The figs are checked for hard stems and cut together with the dates. The raisins are added to a bowl, then all the fruits are poured with the orange juice and left for 15 minutes. This step softens the fruits before they are ground.:

The nuts are crushed into large crumbs. About 30 g are set aside for the final rolling, and the rest are kept in small pieces so that they can be felt when cutting. The biscuits are also crushed, with some of the pieces remaining larger.

The softened fruits are ground with the remaining orange juice until a thick and sticky mixture. The biscuits, walnuts and cinnamon are added to it. The mixture is kneaded first with a spoon, and then with your hands, until it is thick enough to hold its shape.

The roll is cooled for at least three hours

The finished mass is placed on baking paper and formed into a roll about 22 cm long. It is pressed carefully so that there are no cavities, and rolled in the separated walnuts. Then it is wrapped tightly, and the edges of the paper are twisted.

The sweet salami is kept in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours. After cooling, it is cut with a sharp knife into slices about 2 cm thick and served chilled. If desired, each piece can be decorated with a half walnut.

The total time for preparation and waiting before setting is 40 minutes, and the active work takes about 25 minutes.

Sources: recepti.gotvach.bg