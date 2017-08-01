The Virgin's Fast begins on August 1.

It is one of the four periods of prayer and physical and mental abstinence during the year.

During the two weeks of fasting - from August 1 to 14, the Orthodox Church prepares for the great holidays of the Transfiguration of the Lord and the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated each year on August 6 and August 15, respectively.

On the first day of the fast, water is blessed in churches, and from August 1 to 13, the Virgin's Chapel is served during evening services.

The Virgin's Fast originates from ancient times. St. Simeon of Thessalonica writes:

"The fast in August was established in honor of the Mother of God the Word, who, having felt her presentation (before the Lord - ed.), struggled and fasted for us, as always, although - being holy and immaculate - she did not need fasting.

She prayed for us when she was preparing to pass from this life to the next, and when her blessed soul was about to be united through the Divine Spirit with her Son.

Therefore, we are also obliged to fast and sing her praises, imitating her life.

On the Assumption of the Virgin, Christians celebrate not the death, but the falling asleep (in Church Slavonic "assumption") of the Mother of God. Because after the redemptive death and Resurrection of the Savior, the Christian does not grieve or fear death, knowing that he is already delivered from it.

On this day, the Church reminds us: "In your Dormition you did not leave the world, O Mother of God... and with your prayers you deliver our souls from death."

As with every Orthodox fast, during the Fast of the Theotokos we strive for the fullest possible spiritual concentration, avoiding noisy entertainment, quarrels, sensual inclinations and vices, and consciously practicing a charitable life and virtues.