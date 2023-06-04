We celebrate Pentecost

On the eighth Sunday after the Resurrection of Christ we celebrate one of the most important holidays for Christianity – Pentecost, broadcast by BNR.

On this day the Holy Spirit – The Third Person of the Holy Trinity descends to the earth to overshadow the twelve apostles, gathered for prayer together with the Holy Mother of God in the Upper Room of Zion.

They were exactly where Jesus Christ instituted the Sacrament of the Eucharist at the Last Supper before he was crucified. As they were praying, a sudden noise was heard and flames appeared overhead above each of Christ's disciples. Thanks to the Holy Spirit, they spoke in different languages, and God's presence was expressed in its fullness and thus reached the minds and hearts of those present.

Becoming witnesses of the miracle, more than 3,000 people who came from different countries to Jerusalem were baptized on the same day. And the holy apostles, filled with the power of the Holy Spirit, went into the world to preach the Word of God.