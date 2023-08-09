Who has a name day today, August 9, 2024. Congratulations!

On August 9, we honor the memory of St. Matthias (Matthias), who took the place of the traitor Judas.



Saint Matthew the Apostle was born in Bethlehem. After the Ascension of Jesus Christ, as he promised at his departure, the Holy Spirit will descend on Earth to overshadow his followers and guide them in their future works.



Following the instructions of Jesus Christ, while they were waiting for the Holy Spirit to appear, Saint Peter the Apostle undertook to solve another question. Who will take the place of Judas, who betrayed his Master for 30 pieces of silver to fulfill the ancient prophecy of the Bible.



St. Apostle Peter gathered 120 followers of Christ and presented them with two worthy men – Joseph and Matthias (Matthias). By drawing lots, one of the two of them was to become part of the closest and distinguished followers of Christ.



The lot showed that it was Matthew.



Descending to Earth, the Holy Spirit overshadowed Christ's disciples in the form of huge tongues of fire.

In an instant they began to speak many foreign languages, which they had not even heard before.

Thanks to these languages, they could freely preach the Word of God all over the world.



Overshadowed by the miracle of the Holy Spirit, the newly elected apostle Saint Matthew left for Antioch and Syria, then went to the cities of Tian and Sinope in Cappadocia.



He was captured and imprisoned, but the timely intercession of Saint Andrew the First-Called freed him from prison and Saint Matthew the Apostle continued to fulfill his Divine mission in Edessa, Amasia, Sevastia, all the way to Ethiopia.



The earthly days of the Holy Apostle Matthew also ended in martyrdom like the rest of the apostles. He was captured and tortured by the pagans, and finally they stoned him to death on August 9, 63.

Name day on August 9 is celebrated by Matej, Matejka, Mati, Matyo, Mattia, Mateya.

The same names also celebrate their name day on November 16, when we honor the memory of the Holy Apostle and Evangelist Matthew.