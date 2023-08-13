Who has a name day today, August 13, 2024. Congratulations!

On August 13, the Orthodox Church commemorates the transfer of the relics of the Venerable Maxim the Confessor from the place of his exile and death in Constantinople.



The saint's memory is celebrated on January 21 and August 13. St. Maximus the Confessor (c. 580-662) is one of the greatest and most authoritative church fathers and teachers of Orthodoxy. He is an ardent defender of the purity of the Orthodox faith, who sealed his loyalty to it with the martyrdom of confession.



Everyone with the name Maxim celebrates this day. Venerable Maxim the Confessor is from Constantinople. Received a higher education, held a senior position in the palace of Emperor Heraclius (VII century). When the heresy of the Monothelites went to Rome, and at his suggestion, Pope Martin convened the Lateran council against the heresy.



When Emperor Constans II, Heraclius' successor, learned of this, he slandered Maximus and demanded that he be sent to Constantinople. Failing that, he ordered at night to be caught and taken away. On trial, he was slandered in treason and enmity against the king.



They beat him so that the ground around him was drenched with his blood. They cut out his tongue, cut off his right hand and dragged him through the streets of the city. Exiled to Kherson, died in 622. Venerable Maxim the Confessor is one of the greatest and most authoritative church fathers and teachers of Orthodoxy.

He is an ardent defender of the purity of the Orthodox faith, who sealed his loyalty to it with the martyrdom of confession. In his theology, St. Maxim developed the Orthodox doctrine of the two wills corresponding to the two natures - Divine and human, in the God-human Person of the Son of God Jesus Christ, and thus became the exponent of the dogmatic truth of the Universal Church against the Monothelite heresy.



His teachings on this important issue formed the basis of the creed of the VI Ecumenical Council (AD 681). Venerable Maxim the Confessor was one of the most highly educated men of his time.



He is a brilliant connoisseur of the main directions of ancient Greek philosophy, from whose ideological heritage the teachers of the Church drew expressive means for the clearer and more precise formulation of the Christian divinely revealed teaching.



Deeply erudite and imbued with the spirit of patristic theology, perfectly familiar with the rich conceptual content of Christ's teaching, the spiritual heritage and the deep roots of Church tradition, St. Maximus showed himself as a prolific Christian thinker and an authoritative teacher of the truths of faith.

Name day is celebrated today by everyone with the name Maxim.