June 22, 2025: Sunday of All Bulgarian Saints

Today's Sunday is the Sunday of All Bulgarian Saints. In 1954, the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church determined that every year on the second Sunday after Pentecostthe memory of all Bulgarian saints - known and unknown, whose names are recorded in the "Book of Life" should be celebrated.

This is a holiday of those who crowned the history of our people with a wreath of pious and people-beneficial deeds, with sacrificial love and devotion to Christ: Saint Tsar Boris-Michael, the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, Saint Clement of Ohrid, Saint Naum of Ohrid, Saint Ivan of Rila, Saint Petka of Tarnovo, Saint Joachim of Osogovo, Saint Gabriel of Lesnovsky, Saint Prohor of Pshinsky, Saint Dimitri of Basarbovsky, Saint Hilarion of Muglen, Saint Theodosius of Tarnovo, Saint Patriarch Euthymius of Tarnovo, Saint John of Kukuzel, Saint Pimen of Sofia, Saint George the New, Saint George the Newest, Saint Nicholas of Sofia, Saint Zlata of Muglen and many other known and unknown saints, confessors, venerable ones, martyrs, and holy martyrs – children of the Bulgarian race, who shone in holiness in our lands, prayerful intercessors before God for our people and models for all of us for strong unwavering faith, piety, self-sacrificing service and love for God and our neighbors.

On June 22, we commemorate the holy martyr Eusebius, Bishop of Samosata, who firmly defended the Orthodox creed formulated at the First Ecumenical Council in Nicaea in 325, for which he was persecuted by the Arian heretics, repeatedly deprived of his see and sent into exile.

Around 380, he arrived in the Arian city of Dolichin to install the Orthodox bishop Marin there. An Arian woman threw a tile from the roof, which pierced the saint's head. Dying, he, following the example of the Savior, forgave her guilt and asked that no harm be done to her. The body of Saint Eusebius was transported to Samosata and buried by his congregation.

The column "Church Calendar" is carried out with the assistance of Alexandra Karamihaleva, editor-in-chief of "Church Gazette".