The new Russian offensive in Sumy region is a complete failure

Russian forces conducted new limited offensive operations in the northern part of Sumy region on July 19 and 20, but failed to break through the Ukrainian defenses. This is stated in the latest report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), writes Focus.

Analysts note that the Russian command continues to make attempts to create buffer zones along the international border in order to protect its own positions.

''On July 19 and 20, Russian troops conducted limited offensive operations in the northern part of Sumy region, but did not advance'', says the ISW report.

Ukrainian forces hold positions despite Russian claims

Geolocated footage from July 18 confirms strikes by Russian troops on Ukrainian positions southeast of Alexandria, as well as along the border west of Kucherov in the Kursk region. Both settlements are located northwest of the city of Sumy.

The data shows that the Ukrainian defense forces are holding their positions in the area firmly, refuting Moscow's claims of progress.

According to sources monitoring the Russian Group of Forces "North", on July 20, Russian troops attempted to consolidate in the eastern part of Taratutinoye (southeast of the city of Sumy). Analysts suggest the possibility of penetration into the outskirts of the settlement.

New Russian units join the fighting

For the first time, ISW has registered the participation of units from the 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS RF) in combat operations. They were spotted in the Maryinoye area, located east of Sumy.

This is the first confirmation of the involvement of this particular regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces in ground operations in the sector.

In parallel with the fighting on the front, on the night of July 21, Ukrainian air defenses repelled another massive air attack. In the city of Sumy itself, civilian infrastructure was damaged by Russian strikes.