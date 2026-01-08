Iliyan Vassilev: Peevski is following his own blind path

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After the “guru” Borisov, Borisov’s ideologue – Ivan Krastev – appeared at Dachkov’s side. During all these years, it was he who gave intellectual luster to the otherwise Bankyan original.

But the real task was not a conversation and revelations - no matter how much Diana Damyanova tries here with frankly flat arguments - that 130K viewers were a big deal, almost as big as the protest. Flat because at least half of them are people who watch out of professional interest or curiosity and do not define themselves as Borisov’s supporters. If Borisov calls on these 130K people to a counter-protest - I bet that in addition to Mrs. Damyanova, another thousand people will show up. In general, this is belittling the protests does not win him sympathy, and they will have to continue to serve the cause - Peevska and Borisova.

The frequent appearances at Dachkov's - Borisov, Krastev - are aimed at washing away Dachkov's “pro-Russian“ period and his legitimization before the so-called democratic community during the election campaign, in order to serve Borisov and his co. It is clear as day - that Peevski is following his own deaf line.

Dachkov's latest interview is an intellectual's intellectual's talk. I'm still waiting for Dachkov to accept the invitation to liquidate the ambassador to Russia and the State Security Service on the subject.

And Ivan Krastev has been suffering from the inability to mediate between Putin and the West since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which is his forte. He convinced Borisov that the Turkish Stream will pass through the cracks, with American approval.

So, Krastev is not alone in his bitterness that the good times are over. A whole cohort of political scientists and experts, who in the early and later years readily accepted the Kremlin's hospitality, tried to sell the West the thesis that "Russia can be worked with" and to Putin - that they are the people through whom the West can "understand" them. Completely legal lobbying.

This double brokerage ended in 2022. Ingloriously. And there is no chance of it being resumed soon. As are the services of intellectual intermediaries.

Borisov's project began with "Global Bulgaria", but over time it shrank to a narrow circle. Of this group, Ivan Krastev was the one who remained - and not because Borisov loves advice (on the contrary, he has a hard time with it), but because there always comes a moment when Someone needs to translate Borisov into a Western language, and also tell him where the mines and the black caviar are - the congratulation.

Lately, there has been a very big problem with Germany, and there he is again relying on Ivan. But Merkel is gone, and the new ones don't give a damn about either Krastev or Borisov. Because of the stigma - Corruption and Peevski.

Now Ivan Krastev is again called under the battle flags. Elections are coming. And Borisov needs help.

A version must be invented again in which Borisov is sold first to the electorate, then to the West as the “pragmatic“, “predictable“, “possible“. An echo of the old refrain, from the Reshetnikov formula:

“Working with GERB easier.“