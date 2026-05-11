UAE is a world leader in the use of artificial intelligence

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In recent years, the world has witnessed an unprecedented acceleration in the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, with this technology becoming a core element of the digital economy, improving productivity and developing services in various sectors.

The Microsoft AI Diffusion Report 2026 reveals a list of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the percentage of the working-age population using artificial intelligence.

The United Arab Emirates tops the list with 70.1%, which is an impressive number and reflects the large investments that the country is making in digital transformation and the adoption of the latest technologies in the fields of governance, education and business. This progress is not accidental, but the result of clear national strategies aimed at making artificial intelligence a mainstream part of the economy.

In second place is Singapore with 63.4%, a country known for its leadership in innovation and technology. Singapore widely uses artificial intelligence in the management of smart cities and government services, making it a global model in this area.

Third place was taken by Norway with 48.6%, followed by Ireland and France with similar percentages. It is noticeable that European countries maintain a strong presence on the list, reflecting their interest in developing digital infrastructure and increasing the technical skills of the workforce.

• Existence of clear government strategies for artificial intelligence supporting innovation and start-ups*Investing in education and technical training

• Advanced digital infrastructure

• The 2026 report reflects a rapidly emerging new reality where AI is no longer an option but a necessity. Countries that adopt it early and effectively will reap significant economic and technological benefits, while others may find themselves left behind in the race for digital transformation.

It can be said that the future will belong to those who can understand AI and use it intelligently, both at the country and individual levels.

The “Global Spread of AI“ report released by Microsoft for the first quarter of 2026 reveals a huge jump in the adoption rate of AI technologies, with the share of usage reaching 17.8% of the total working-age population worldwide. The report shows the extraordinary superiority of the United Arab Emirates, which ranks first in the world as the most active adopter of these technologies.

Absolute leadership of the UAE

According to official data, the UAE achieved an unprecedented adoption rate of 70%, which is the highest level in the world and reflects the success of national strategies aimed at integrating artificial intelligence into the labor and production sectors. This achievement solidifies the country's position as a global center for technological innovation and the digital economy.

Changes in the world map

On the other hand, the report notes significant progress by the United States, which climbed to 21st place in the world in terms of penetration. Analysts believe these figures reflect a fundamental shift in the global work environment, where artificial intelligence has become a major tool for increasing productivity, with this accelerated growth expected to continue as even more advanced tools enter the labor market in the coming months.