All transactions in the illegal town near Varna are in the Registry Agency

A check on bTV reveals the history of the properties of several companies related to Ukrainian businessman Oleg Nevzorov and his company “Cube Corporation“. The most transactions were carried out through “Forest Club Varna“ OOD, which is also the company that owns the illegal town near Varna in the area “Baba Alino“.

All transactions are recorded in the Registry Agency, with the last one being only days ago – on May 15.

The first concluded transaction took place on February 9, 2012 – or 14 years ago.

At that time, the selling company was “Asperia“ Ltd. and is once again involved in transactions in the area of “Baba Alino“.

The first transaction after renaming the company with the current name – – – Forest Club“, is for 20 thousand euros and was concluded on May 4, 2023.

Just a few months later – on August 16, 2023, – Forest Club“ buys a property in the area of –Baba Alino“ worth 280,000 euros, and in 2024 the sale of the properties located in the same area begins.

On bTV News we told you about owners and their concerns about the fate of the homes. Experts explain that properties with a tolerance certificate can be sold and bought, but they cannot be redeveloped. A building permit is needed to obtain a mortgage loan.

“In order to start granting credit at the construction stage, the earliest stage is Act 14, but in order for the bank to grant such a loan, it will require a document of ownership of the plot, a document of the right to a building permit, an approved architectural plan, an up-to-date sketch for the development plan, a pricing document, an investment project, tax assessments, a cadastre. The bank cannot doubt when you present these documents. Surely people who were on site have checked all these documents“, says Elena Mihaylova, a credit consultant.

Businessman Oleg Nevzorov, the owner of the illegal complex, has also bought neighboring properties, part of a forest. This was done through other companies – – “Green Line Property“ EOOD and “The Entertainers Co“ EOOD, which, according to previous owners of the properties in the area, acted as an intermediary between Nevzorov and the final buyers.

The total value of the properties is a quarter of a million euros.