Bulgaria can buy the refinery in Burgas - suggests the special manager of "Lukoil"

The special manager of "Lukoil" Rumen Spetsov suggested that Bulgaria acquire the refinery in Burgas, reports News.bg.

In an interview with bTV, he pointed out that the state should become the owner of the refinery because of its strategic importance and added that a rare opportunity for such a step has now opened up.

According to Spetsov, all four "Lukoil" companies in the country are in good financial condition. He also stated that any possible claims from the Russian side would be solely financial, and according to him they amount to about three billion, but the amount is not final.

The special manager assured that there is no risk to fuel supplies in Bulgaria.

“I declare it with full responsibility - all oil supplies until the end of June are ensured“, he said and added that the country has sufficient quantities of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel.

Spetsov explained that Bulgaria does not depend directly on supplies through the Persian Gulf, and the main quantities of crude oil arrive through the Ceyhan terminal in the Mediterranean Sea.

He specified that although the dependence is not direct, it exists indirectly due to price and transport factors.

According to him, the price of oil is formed by the base index “Brent“, but the additional costs for transport and insurance are have increased significantly, which has an impact on the market.