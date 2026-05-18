Rumen Radev can reduce electricity bills by up to 30% if he changes three laws

The government of Rumen Radev can reduce household electricity bills by up to 30% if it simplifies the procedure for installing balcony solar panels. We are talking about the so-called Plug-in photovoltaics, which do not require complex installation and a large investment, but at the same time they are hindered by three laws. To encourage the new government to simplify the procedure, “Greenpeace“ Bulgaria has launched a new campaign in which it calls on citizens to request balcony solar panels by sending letters to the prime minister and ministers from his cabinet.

“Rumen Radev begins his administration ambitiously and with a request to control prices and provide relief for households, which are squeezed by the constant increase in the cost of goods and services. At the same time, the prime minister has a strong but unused tool - reducing electricity costs through own production from renewable sources, commented Balin Balinov, coordinator of the "Energy Solutions" campaign at "Greenpeace" - Bulgaria.

„Various politicians over the years have made requests for legal changes for balcony photovoltaics, but the procedure for installing them in our country remains cumbersome and often discourages people. However, home energy production contributes to lower electricity bills and more security at home. This is a convenient solution especially for people who do not have their own roof or live in apartments in multi-family residential buildings. Against the backdrop of high prices, solar energy is a resource that is available to households every day. That is why we are calling on the new government to make it easier for citizens,” Balinov added.

According to „Greenpeace“ – Bulgaria, truly facilitating access to balcony solar panels requires changes to three key laws – on renewable energy, on spatial planning and on condominium ownership. Currently, even small plug-in solar systems for households fall under strict requirements for design, connection and coordination, and the facades of residential buildings are treated as common parts. According to the organization, it is these administrative and legal obstacles that make affordable solar energy difficult for people to achieve, even though the technology is easy to install, safe and widely used in other European countries.

The campaign shares the story of Sevda Tsvetanova and her family, whose lives changed after their home was renovated and a balcony solar panel was installed, donated by „Greenpeace“ – Bulgaria. Thanks to the system, the family manages to keep their electricity bills low even during the winter months. The highest electricity bill the family has paid since moving in was around 75 euros in December, despite heating with air conditioning and holiday expenses.

„Greenpeace“ – Bulgaria encourages all citizens to join the organization's new campaign and send a letter to Rumen Radev and ministers from his cabinet. On a special page, users can watch a video with the family's story and, with just a few clicks, send a letter to the prime minister calling for more accessible rules and support for the use of balcony solar panels in Bulgaria.

„Greenpeace“ – Bulgaria recalls that in early 2023, during Rumen Radev's term as president, a photovoltaic system was installed on the roof of the presidency. Data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows that this installation saves about 30% of the building's electricity bills, which is over 750 euros per month. The question is whether the technology will become available to Bulgarian households.