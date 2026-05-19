Ruth Koleva in front of FACT: Dara endured a public shooting even before she went on stage, she ruined them

After Dara's victory at “Eurovision 2026“ the topic of the attitude towards young Bulgarian artists came to the fore again. Even before she took the stage, the singer was subjected to mass hate, doubts and outright attacks on social networks. Instead of support, she received public pressure that few performers would withstand. That is why her success today is not just a musical victory, but proof of character, resilience and talent. What is Dara for Bulgaria… Singer Ruth Koleva speaks in front of FACT.



- Ms. Koleva, even before the contest you defended Dara and said that “Dara is not the problem“. How did you feel when Bulgaria won Eurovision 2026?

- Honestly? Huge joy, pride, euphoria. Dara is already a national idol. Because Dara endured something that few artists would endure - a public shooting even before she went on stage. And then she came out, did her job perfectly and won. This is a very powerful moment. Dara didn't just win Eurovision. She mentally endured all the hysteria surrounding the contest and that deserves huge respect. But the victory - the result says it all. She ruined them.



- After the huge wave of hate against Dara on social networks, how do you explain that the same people are celebrating her victory today as a national triumph?

- This is very typical of us. First we destroy our artists, then when they win, we line up for a photo next to their success. Dara didn't become talented on the night of the final. She was talented before that. It's just that in our country the painful rule that no one is a prophet in their own country still applies. Too many people need international recognition to believe in their own artists - as if talent only becomes real when someone from the outside confirms it.



- You were among the first artists to publicly stand behind Dara. Do you think that the Bulgarian music guild has shown more maturity and solidarity this time?

- Partly yes. There were people who supported her from the beginning, and that was important. But overall we still have a huge problem with solidarity.

It's very easy to support someone after a victory, when it's already safe, beautiful and comfortable.



The real test is to stand behind an artist when everyone attacks him, when the situation is ugly, when there is a risk and when there is no applause for it.



Our guild has always been quite cautious. It often avoids conflicts so as not to "get dirty", not to anger someone, not to take a position at an inconvenient moment. I understand it, but I don't share it.

I don't have such scruples. When I see injustice towards an artist, especially towards an artist who brings real value, talent and a chance for Bulgaria, I prefer to say things directly, even if it's not pleasant. Because silence in such moments is also a position.



- Months ago you criticized the methodology for selecting the Bulgarian representative for Eurovision. Did Dara's victory change your opinion about the way BNT and PROFON organized the selection?

- No. And I still think that this type of competition was a mistake. Dara should have been sent directly, without being thrown into a public slaughter between artists. This format created unnecessary tension, pitted the performers against each other and caused damage to all participants, including BNT. Dara's victory does not prove that the system was good. She proves that Dara was strong enough to survive despite her.

And I still think the same - the representative should be chosen by a national expert jury of people with real experience in music, stage product, international market and the "Eurovision" format, and not through mechanisms that turn artists into targets.



- What do you think tipped the scales in favor of the song “Banagaranga“ - Dara's stage presence, the modern sound or the fact that Europe seems to be looking for bolder and more energetic performances?

- The combination of everything. Dara has a very strong stage presence and energy that cannot be “fake”. The song is modern, direct and memorable. And Europe is currently obviously looking for artists with character, confidence and their own identity, not just “correct” pop songs.



And the fact that Bulgaria and Romania are in the top 3 says a lot more than a single ranking.



This shows that the Balkans can no longer be treated as a periphery or reduced to some clichéd idea of “Balkan” music. Romania was represented by a metal artist, Bulgaria - by a modern pop artist. This changes a lot in the way the region can and should be perceived: not as an exotic niche from the “fringes of Europe”, but as a real, diverse and competitive music market.



- Bulgaria's victory at Eurovision comes after years of absence and skepticism towards the contest. Do you think this can change the self-confidence of the Bulgarian music scene?

- Yes, but only if we don't turn it into a one-day euphoria. This should be the beginning - of more investments, more exports, more infrastructure and a more serious attitude towards music as an industry. Otherwise, we risk simply celebrating success and then leaving the artists alone again.



- We missed two Eurovision appearances due to “lack of money“ and ambition on the part of BNT. Not that participation is mandatory, but don't we swing to extremes – we have money, we participate, we don't have money – we don't participate… What does this show, in itself, about a country?

- It shows a lack of strategy and a lack of priority. Not a lack of talent. Not a lack of potential. When a country only participates if “it has money left”, it means that culture has never been seen as something strategic - but as an expense.

And music is economy, influence, tourism, international image and enormous power. This is finally starting to become clear.



- Many people are already talking on social networks that Dara has the potential for a serious international career. Do you see a real chance for her to break into the European market after this victory?

- Absolutely. And it is already starting to happen. Through me, the most successful label in Romania has already sought contact with her, so I am convinced that the offers are currently literally raining down at the speed of light.

But this is exactly where the most important moment comes - to be able to say “no”. To not waste it. To not go after every opportunity just because it sounds great. To choose the right partners, the right strategy and, above all, to concentrate on even stronger music and tours. Dara has the qualities, charisma, stage presence, discipline and experience for a great international career. I am sure she will not be wrong.

- What is the biggest lesson from the story with Dara - that the Bulgarian public is too quick to "shoot" its artists, or that success comes to those who manage to withstand the pressure?

- Both. The Bulgarian public is often merciless towards its own artists. We have a very bad habit of destroying our people before they even get a chance. But the story with Dara also showed something else - that success comes to people who manage to withstand the pressure, noise and hatred and still continue forward - with a smile and dignity. Dara won Eurovision. But light also triumphed over hatred.