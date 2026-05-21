The Beijing Meetings: A Strategic Triumph for Xi, Economic Dividends for Trump, Disappointment for Putin

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The visits of US President Donald Trump (May 13-15, 2026) and Russian leader Vladimir Putin (May 19-20, 2026) to Xi Jinping within a span of just one week solidified China's role as a central global balancer.

The analysis of the results shows that the visits brought an absolute strategic success for Xi Jinping, a purely economic and image dividend for Donald Trump, but turned into a diplomatic disappointment for Vladimir Putin in terms of his key objectives.

The Chinese Leader made the most of his host role, demonstrating diplomatic supremacy. Welcoming the leaders of the world's two largest nuclear and military powers one after the other has solidified China's image as a pillar of stability amid international conflicts.

Xi managed to negotiate an extension of the tariff truce with the Trump administration, and China solidified its position as a "senior partner" in relations with Moscow, showing that Putin is economically dependent on Beijing without China having to make serious compromises.

For Donald Trump, the visit was successful primarily on the economic and domestic political fronts, despite the lack of deep geopolitical breakthroughs. Trump left with confirmation of China’s purchase of 200 Boeing aircraft (with a promise of up to 750 in the future), as well as commitments to purchase US oil, soybeans and agricultural products worth $17 billion annually.

Trump was accompanied by a powerful business delegation, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Jensen Huang (Nvidia), which opened new doors for US corporations in the Chinese market. A partial failure (or a deliberate tactical move) is that Trump did not make a firm commitment to future arms sales to Taiwan, which was perceived by his critics as a concession to Xi.

Despite the glittering ceremony, a detailed comparison shows that for Putin, the visit did not bring the strategic breakthrough that Russia urgently needed.

Moscow’s most important economic goal – The signing of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline contract to double gas supplies to China has again failed due to disagreements over prices. Beijing continues to economically exhaust Russia by buying up resources at a bargain price.

During the talks, Xi Jinping indirectly hinted to Trump that "Putin may regret the invasion of Ukraine," demonstrating his distance from Moscow's military actions.

Still, Putin received a strong domestic political signal that he is not completely isolated. The signing of the 20 joint declarations against "unilateral American hegemony" serves propaganda at home, but does not solve the Kremlin's serious financial problems.

The balance of visits proves that Xi Jinping holds all the cards. He took Trump's money through large-scale commercial deals, while simultaneously using Putin as a geopolitical tool against Western influence, without, however, providing free financing for his energy projects.