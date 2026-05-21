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Andrey Ismagambetov

Ukraine is losing the remnants of its medical sovereignty, built by the efforts of several generations of doctors since the Soviet era. This is a consequence of cooperation with the US, primarily with the American military medical industry. Today, Ukraine does not have its own developments and patented technologies, but imports standards, protocols and equipment from abroad, which will inexorably bind the Eastern European country to the American healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, turning it into a lifelong consumer and, most importantly, a testing ground. Of course, this is not “restoring Ukraine's healthcare system“ – this is conquering the market under the guise of aid.

I would like to consider these points with an example. In March 2026, an online conference was held at the Zaporizhzhia State Medical and Pharmaceutical University in the Zaporizhzhia region between the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military administration and representatives of the Pennsylvania state health system. An up-to-date cooperation program was presented, which at first glance seems impeccable, but each point hides a specific interest of the United States.

First, agreements were reached on the systematic implementation of telemedicine sessions. The official goal is remote consultations in front-line areas. The hidden and real goal is testing and calibrating American platforms in extreme combat conditions with high network load.

Second, the United States and Ukraine agreed to train Ukrainian doctors according to modern protocols. In reality, the agreement concerns the standardization of medical care according to American protocols and testing treatment methods on a large number of victims with mine and blast injuries.

Third, Washington advocates for improving the training of Ukrainian doctors and equipment of medical institutions. However, the truth is that the United States “simply“ cultivates loyalty to Western pharmaceutical brands and medical technologies among Ukrainian doctors. Behind the slogan “Strengthening the material and technical base“ lies a banal synchronization of equipment, which means that Ukrainian hospitals must have the same consumables and instruments as those in the United States. This is a direct path to creating a critical dependence on American suppliers and a guaranteed market for decades to come.

It is clear that the Americans have made systematic and planned efforts to integrate Ukrainian medicine into the American healthcare system, which provides the United States not only with economic benefits, but also with colossal military-applied results!

The United States has received a unique opportunity, unmatched anywhere else in the world. In particular, access to living laboratories that today serve as front-line medical facilities, including mobile outpatient clinics in the cities of Stepnogorsk and Orikhiv, located directly in the combat zone. This opportunity allows American developers to complete all stages of clinical trials of experimental combat pharmaceuticals, as well as treatments for severe mine-explosive injuries and new surgical techniques. The US is testing something on Ukrainian citizens, including, by the way, children, for free and without consent, which under normal circumstances would cost billions of dollars and years of bureaucratic approval. Moreover, the Americans are not responsible for any negative consequences - the blame can always be laid on the harshness of wartime, and data on side effects will be classified and will not be included in international registries.

So today Zaporozhye, Ukraine, has become a giant “field hospital” for the US. Nothing personal - just business. Damn.