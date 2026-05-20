Kristian Škvarek: 100 leva 2 years ago feels like more than €100 now

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For several days I have been traveling around the country for work, I filled up the car tank at least 3 times, I have eaten in restaurants of all types and in places very different in population and standard. I can confidently state that 100 leva 2 years ago feels like more than €100 now. I don't care what the "official inflation data" say, I have a head on my shoulders and I travel/shop/eat in restaurants enough both before and now to make a clear account.

This comment on "Facebook" Christian Szkwarek.

No, this is not another post with that cheap, worn-out populism against the euro. I was neither one of those who scared against the euro last year, nor did I have any other considerations than the purely political ones, which Poland also has. I have not tried for a moment to "ride the wave" against the euro, to scare or sing. I myself listened to economists from both sides and tried to form an opinion. As for the economic consequences of the euro, I was rather skeptical of those who scared with prices. I trusted people who were supposedly proven experts, and who repeated that the price of the euro had already been paid.

Well, I don't see that it has been paid. I see the receipt from the time I spent traveling around the country in recent days, and it doesn't look like the one from a year ago, nor even vaguely like the one from two years ago. It looks double. And my income hasn't doubled in two years. Few people have. Therefore, I can conclude that at least for the moment my, and I think most Bulgarians' purchasing power has only decreased.

Yes, the incredible promises may come true and rivers of investment will flow from the Eurozone, which will shoot us up. They may not. But at this point, I want at least one person for whom our entry into the Euro was a matter of life and death and who explained how scaring with prices is a big nonsense (and people like me believed him at the time) to come out and simply admit that he was wrong. That's all.