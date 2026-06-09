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This is how many in the West define them. Because it is clear that all efforts to end violence, sanctions, blockades, even hot attacks in the numerous conflicts around the world, are stuck in "diplomatic dead-ends".

No matter what they tell us, no matter what proposals are made to "normalize relations" and achieve a peaceful outcome to the war, the ceasefire negotiations, for example, in the Ukrainian conflict, are frozen. The White House says that it is mediating a ceasefire in Lebanon, but Hezbollah attacks on Israeli territory continue, and Beidout collapses every day after successive Israeli attacks.

We are talking about "little Paris", as the Lebanese capital was previously called. The Congress in Washington has passed a law that is supposed to stop the war in Iran, but the general opinion is that this cannot happen until a mutually acceptable agreement with Tehran is reached, at some point.

It is hard to hide that the EU is in complete chaos and cannot even choose a representative to start negotiations with Russia, whom the Kremlin will certainly reject immediately anyway. Opinions are growing that "nothing is working". Even the Western economies, which are generally in a state of decline.

And this is not Kremlin propaganda, because it will turn out something like "a sneer at a sneer". They say that if Hormuz is not opened soon, oil reserves will run out by September. This deadline may be postponed due to reduced demand due to high prices, but only until January 2027.

Relying on green energy and the use of electric vehicles may be mitigating circumstances, but they do not solve the problem. China's shadow is thick in this regard. It's just that their electric cars are much cheaper. An unpleasant period with manifestations of senseless violence in many directions and Russophobia, which no longer bears dividends. Because the photo of the Russians who won "Roland Garros" with the inscription "We took Paris" has a sobering effect on the so-called "hawkish witches".

Although the young Russian tennis player is not with the Russian flag, and Sasha Zverev is a citizen of Germany. The strategic military tactics that have been applied recently are strange. Because each country can afford to hit another with all its might, even if it sees no real goal. An example is the drone attack on Kiev in the vicinity of St. Petersburg, when the traditional Economic Forum, which the West called "Russian Davos", was opening there.

The strikes on the Russian oil infrastructure certainly cause pain, but the damage is not insurmountable. The drones do not carry a large load. Apparently, the goal was psychological, to make it known that Ukraine is in control of the situation and "participates" in its own way in the forum, the pride of the Russians. Like on May 9 for the Victory Parade, when it stated that "we allowed the parade to be held" and did not fulfill the threats to attack with drones.

It is assumed that the long arm of the White House did what it had to. To prevent Moscow from saying once again "Englishwoman sucks again", which happened anyway. Moreover, Ukrainian drones came to St. Petersburg via the Baltic countries and Finland. Even the West prefers not to deny this.

At that time, the EBRD published a report stating that there are inflationary shocks and high energy prices everywhere in its zone. It points to military damage as the cause. It does not say, but there is a ruthless killing of each other without any real reason. Something that was thought to be a thing of the past. The dream of universal peace and prosperity, of peaceful coexistence, has been left behind.

Conclusions are growing that it is due to incompetent leaders who have taken power. There is an institute in France, a leading European university with programs in politics, economics, and international relations, SciPo, which came out with a report that "Europe is screwed because it lacks both the political will and the intellectual capital to make the necessary changes and return to growth and cooperation".

The period is after the Pax Americana, i.e. the end of the last empire, and these transitional periods are usually quite chaotic. You can see it with the naked eye. The old rulers are not at all inclined to give up and retain influence. The new, so-called rising powers, do not want to be "poor second cousins", but they often give in. That's why they say that "the US dominated, but there are signs of decline, China was poor, but now it is emerging as a major military and economic heavyweight".

There is no unified position on Russia, because it is difficult to get out of feelings of superiority and Russophobia, and right now it is not working. They are talking about a period of at least 20 years until a new geopolitical order is established and a certain stability is regained. A kind of turbulence that ordinary citizens cannot even imagine.

Life is not that long. And it is not guaranteed that China will dominate this new order. Times are quite changeable. But it is certain that this order will be in a multinational phase, if the world does not collapse in the meantime. Because the theory is already being promoted that "when a society like ours reaches our level of development, a fundamental problem appears - scientific power overtakes political power and at some point all advanced civilizations explode in a nuclear war".

The combination of nuclear bombs and artificial intelligence, terrifying incompetence of leaders gives reason to talk about such scenarios, which may turn out to be not so crazy. It sounds depressing, but it is also a signal that things need to be pushed in other directions. As chaotic as it may seem.

Does anyone here think this way or for us the important thing is who built an "illegal city", and not that he illegally bought our land and settled there as if it were his home. On the Black Sea. The reason why Albanians have been protesting for a week now. Their land in the Gulf of Vlora, on the Adriatic, was no longer Albanian, and Edi Rama "sold the sovereignty of Albania". And behind Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, the Albanians point to Israel and their interests in the Adriatic - from Puglia, through Albania, and why not to the Black Sea. Speculation? Here is an opportunity for refutation. Where is poor old Europe in this case? We are waiting.