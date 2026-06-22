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That's what they call Cyprus, an island located south of Turkey, opposite the Syrian coast, near Lebanon and 250 km from Palestine, i.e. Gaza.

Modi calls it "the gateway to Europe" and this is no coincidence. Over the past 10 years, Cyprus has become one of the most important geopolitical centers in the Eastern Mediterranean, where not only Turkish-Greek issues intersect, but also the interests of the USA, Great Britain, France, Israel, of course Greece and Turkey, but now also India. The main reason for India to enter this equation is the large trade and strategic corridor India-Middle East-Europe /IMEC/, which aims to reach Europe together and through Israel.

In this way, trade routes from India to Europe are connected via the Persian Gulf, Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean. A kind of Indian economic route against China's "One Belt, One Road" network and faster access to Europe, one of Delhi's major trading partners. In this way, dependence on the Suez Canal, which is paid for, is reduced, and transport time is reduced. Over the past 2 years, the Modi government has made tremendous efforts to develop relations with Cyprus to a really high level.

It is no secret that Cyprus is a terrain for the intersection of many interests, but recently it has also become the subject of much analysis in the Western media. The issue of course concerns Turkey, the energy deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean, the areas under maritime jurisdiction, the trade corridor to Europe and, last but not least, the regional balance of power. It is worrying for Ankara that in recent years very intensive military cooperation has developed between Israel, Greece and Cyprus, called Greek. Part of this is joint exercises, air defense systems, sharing of intelligence information and energy projects. It turns out that France has also shown a noticeable interest in the same direction.

New defense agreements have been signed with Cyprus, an EU member, and the French army now has the opportunity to use military facilities on the territory of the "aircraft carrier". French warships and aircraft use bases in Greek Cyprus, Ankara claims. Paris has sold armored vehicles and missile systems to Cyprus, while for Israel it is a logistics center, an evacuation area, a training base and a base region in general. Tel Aviv, they write in Ankara, has been conducting exercises and training of its air force on the island for years, because "the mountainous structure of Cyprus resembles that of Lebanon". Where you fuck it, where you fuck it, as the Bulgarians say. Israel also owns the "Leviathan" and "Tamar" natural gas fields. They say that in recent years there has been an increase in real estate purchases by Israeli citizens in Cyprus.

Entire families moved because they were looking for security and a higher quality of life. Israeli investors were mainly heading to Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos, but there were also those who wanted to go to Northern Cyprus, which is under the auspices of Ankara. Like the unrecognized by anyone except Turkey, the Northern Turkish Republic of Cyprus. Since 1974. At this stage, citizens on both sides of the island were worried, Turkish observers write, about the link between investment, tourism, settler migration and de facto demographic colonization, which was presented as an investment policy. It is no coincidence that even Hezbollah made statements that "the use of Cyprus in Israeli operations could make the island a target". From Nizozia /Levkosha in Turkish/ they say that "we are not a party to the war".

There is no way that the discovery of huge reserves of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean could not whet the appetite of the big players in geopolitics. Total, a French energy giant, already plays a significant role in the development of gas fields, which, however, are controlled by Israel and Nicosia. There is a legal basis for the presence of French soldiers in Cyprus, because relevant documents have been signed. France explains this by the need to protect Total's investments in Cyprus. Which was important for "Europe's energy security". The Italian energy company ENI has also joined these ambitions. It has been exploring gas in the Eastern Mediterranean. Cyprus is surrounded by British military bases, which are considered British territory. The Kingdom has left deep traces, for example, in Girne /Kyrenia in Greek/ in Northern Cyprus, and this does not interfere with the base in the vicinity.

At that time, the US expanded Cyprus' access to US defense programs and approved military training programs, intelligence cooperation, maritime security activities, and arms sales. They funded the Paphos air base and the Mari naval base. In fact, the US does not have a permanent base in Cyprus, but its ships and aircraft use the island without interference and regularly. For example, the US 6th Fleet is often in Larnaca.

The bottom line is that today Cyprus is not just an island. It is the center of energy routes, military bases, and regional power wars. There are many examples - from the intensive cooperation between India and Israel in the field of the military industry, drones and cybersecurity, to India's competition with Pakistan, which is in close relations with Turkey, and to Delhi's rapprochement with Athens, which can hardly be recognized as a diplomatic balancing act.

According to some in Ankara, the arms sales from Paris to Nicosia, Israel's interests and Greece's support for them through rapprochement with Delhi are not only directly related to the future of the Eastern Mediterranean, but also surround Turkey. The risk of tensions in this direction is growing. As is the likelihood of making wrong judgments. The fact is that British bases, visits from the US, French ships, Israeli exercises and the Turkish fleet are operating and jumping over each other in a narrow sea around Cyprus. It is alarming, no matter what else is said. In our country, in such cases, there is a saying "many monkeys on a branch" and it can break.

Are the existing tensions around Cyprus controlled? Could it turn into a major war? Is there a blockade surrounding Turkey or are these unfounded fears of Ankara? But there are also definitions of "enemy", and the proverbial "misunderstandings" between Ativa and Ankara often exacerbate the situation around Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean. Does Turkey's membership in NATO provide guarantees for its security in a tense situation?

And why should such a topic be monitored by Sofia? Well, it is close and what is happening often resembles other processes that directly affect us. A complex game, but it is now imperative that we find our place. If we want to be there.