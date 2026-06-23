Kevork Kevorkian: Barrel of nonsense

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The incomparable Ljubisa Georgievski can certainly be believed when he claims that “The Balkans are wrongly called “A barrel of powder“. Rather, we should call them “A barrel of nonsense“.

Recently, North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska also threw a bucket into the barrel when she asked for the press conference in Sofia to be held in English, because she did not understand Bulgarian - just to confirm what Ljubisa said again in “Dictionary of Prejudices“: “Stupidity is the main characteristic of the Balkan mentality“; we can add that it is more of a comic imitation of courage, an empty boast, nothing more.

Our media, at least some of them, could also have shown a foolhardiness, for example - by leaving the press conference. But they didn't - and then they got it from our foreign minister. The toilets, which are truly a challenge to good style, can also be seen as a kind of fashion foolhardiness - but it is a trifle compared to the outbursts of Mrs. Gordana.

Most of our first people are doomed to remain prisoners of an obsessive provincial complexism until the end. It is not a pain to die for - we must be careful that they do not start a war because of their desire to please their Guardians or simply out of innate arrogance. Many of their even seemingly routine manifestations are no less irritating. At one time, the irrepressibly proactive Gabrielle also thought of awarding Hollywood veteran Jon Voight - "for his contribution to the rapprochement of Bulgaria and the USA". Voight has a remarkable career in cinema, we recently watched him, on Nova TV, in the magnificent series "Ray Donovan", most recently he also participated in two productions, partially filmed here - but how this "brings us closer" to the USA, God only knows. Rubbing against Voight, Gabrielle displays exactly the same complexities that were mentioned - nothing else. Most of our "leaders" also have nothing against behaving like hostesses. And, in the end, our politics seems as if it has finally become an occupation for eternally hasty infantiles - just don't ask them where they ran off to, because their answers will finally finish you off.

This is the situation, there is nowhere to get different, soon there will be none at all.

However, how far will the people of Skopje go with their boastful and impudent challenges, which have long gone beyond the limit - this is what our "leaders" should think about. They won't think of it themselves, so let's remind them with the famous phrase that “Everything that follows will be different from what we expect“.

However, our people have no desire at all to reflect on what “follows“, they prefer to dig in the Swamp of the Present, even the words “Future“, “Horizon“, etc., are missing from their language, they seem to scare them. These days, in her commentary, Margarita Petkova reminded us of Paul Valéry's brilliant phrase - “One enters the Future with one's back...“ - that is, with one's face towards the Past. I trust my readers, so I will not burden them with unnecessary explanations.

To the “firsts“ However, I will not spare them - and I will quote Georgievski again: “We - the Balkans - are still in the precinct of thought, surrounded by Baron Munchausens, who every week fire a cannonball and, mounted on it, fly towards Europe, without knowing even an iota of the foundations of European civilization, which generously presents them with a mirror so that they can admire themselves“.

Let's put everything else aside for a moment - and enjoy the whole charm of the phrase “precinct of thought“!

And, by the way, was it created in Macedonian, North Macedonian or Bulgarian?

And after we enjoy it, let's ask ourselves why, flying towards Europe, towards Europeans, we still remain strangers to each other. Our/the Europeans here are so arranged that they never think about the consequences of one thing or another, this habit of theirs is ineradicable. Everything passes and goes, passes by them, very often without even arousing their curiosity, they are left with some inert observation, they do not seek unnecessary explanations.

Here is an example, preserved in my correspondence “Vromos“, from August 10, 2010: it is about the beach near Vromos, near Burgas, where high radioactivity was detected; there I met, among the crowd, an incredible person - perhaps this is already the average Bulgarian - who even seemed happy, regardless of the possibility of being irradiated.

“We are already irradiated by so many lies that anything else does not matter“ - he said.

Bulgarian apathy is already taking on threatening proportions. This was written 15 years ago - how much has the apathy of ordinary people swelled since then? And how is one living/experiencing what passes for Life - with the feeling of doom, certainly inherent at least to the generations that are already passing away.

And here is the result - after 15 years of diligent Europeanization.

August 16, 2025, “Weekend“:

“A silent bomb is ticking on Vromos beach. The sand in Chernomorets is irradiated with radiation 50 times above the norm. There are no warning signs“/end of quote.

Radiation 50 times above the norm is clearly not enough to wake up

our rulers. And how many doses will they need to truly see?

Some other radiation is striking them and today they are completely insensitive to the claims made against them, which - without apology - are just a quiet whining, nothing more.

Good, they meet with the traders from the Chains - but it's as if they haven't read the report of the Commission for the Protection of Competition, from which it becomes clear that there are cases of overpricing of nearly 90% in fruit, vegetables and dairy products.

This is pig speculation, to put it bluntly - but it remains unpunished.

More facts - they may seem insignificant now, but they will be at the foundation of the Inevitable Defeat that awaits us.

Only three euros per person are invested in water purification in our country - compared to 41 euros on average in the EU.

Barely 30% of the settlements with over 10 thousand inhabitants in Bulgaria have purification systems stations.

Does anyone know how many calories are in the consumer basket of poor Bulgarians?

In 2015, 2,000 teachers were beaten and harassed by their students - how many are there today?

Recently, three thousand five hundred Bulgarians who have not repaid their student loans are being sought in England - this is nearly 150 million pounds. How many of them are gypsies from Sliven - the geniuses there have already managed to outsmart the Kingdom's social system by about 50 million. By the way, are you at least aware of who ate your cheese, so you leaned on foreign spies?

And after all this, has anyone admitted that they are not fit to be a ruler - except for Neycho Neev, who is the only one who deserves to be made a monument for his honesty..

And all the time, we were expecting something to happen, and so far it has.

And it has happened a long time ago, especially with the People - but what exactly, and is he aware of this?

And, in fact, how many People are there now?

/Bob/

WHAT ARE WE DIVIDED BY?

This text is from September 2022.

And what are we divided into today?

***

The media is outraged by the idea of having different prices for textbooks - for the poor and the rich.

This “division“ however, it is not an exception.

Here are more examples.

I am divided in terms of politics and people.

We are divided by Kuneva, who closes reactors - and the rest of the fools.

We are divided by doctors - and gypsies who beat them.

We are divided by a handful of mathematicians, winners of various Olympiads - and all the other students.

We are divided by Obedient with force - and Obedient without force.

We are divided by Zaharieva, who is good for everything - and all those who do not respect zeros.

We are divided by those who think that Biser is a village - and the rest of the people who know that all of Bulgaria is Biser.

We are divided by those who boast about the successes of the Transition - and the millions who escaped from these successes.

We are divided by those who build - and those who then pay repairs.

We are divided into Europeans who have not heard of Turkish slavery - and all the rest who consider Levski a Saint.

We are divided into horses with caps - and the others who are aware that there is no Bulgarian Bottom.

We are divided into those who are always divided from the Bulgarian Bottom - and the others who do not divide.

We are divided into liars who claim to have a heart - and the rest who know that politicians live without a heart.

We are divided into those in power who have not heard the proverb “A mad bell does not carry” - and the rest who hear the bell.

We are divided into pumpkins who tear down monuments - and the rest who Bulgaria did not care about in 1989.

We are divided into adventurers who think they are doing politics - and the rest who know that politics is often a swamp of chancers.

We are divided into politicians who think they are priceless - and all the rest who know that they have no price at all.

We are divided into leaders who think we are a European country - and the rest who know that on the island of Vanuatu the minimum wage was 285 euros.

We are divided into heroes who think they are riding into Skopje on a white horse - and the rest who see how they are dragging our History somewhere.

We are divided into donkeys who think they are horses - and the rest who know what it is like to be ridden donkeys.

We divide into those who don't know they're being laughed at - and the rest who choke on their tears.

And so on, and so on.