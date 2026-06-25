Iliyan Vassilev: Prime Minister Rumen Radev is patronizing corruption in the vignette fees and toll system

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Patronage of inherited corruption by the Radev cabinet. Soon Radev will not only have to apologize for the budget. He will have to explain why he did not justify the hopes of many Bulgarians for more transparency and better governance.

He will increase vignette fees by nearly 30 percent. Okay, but before asking citizens for more money, the state owes a clear answer to one question: who controls the cash flows from the toll system and vignettes and why does this model continue to raise so many doubts?

This was commented on "Facebook" Iliyan Vassilev.

For years, the contract with Kapsch has been the subject of public criticism due to the opacity of the system's management and the lack of sufficient public control. Instead of the state having full and direct control over the collection and distribution of these revenues, the public continues to receive no convincing answers on how this financial resource is managed. The answers come from investigators, but the state is indifferent. Radev too.

You cannot first ask for more money from the people, and then refuse full transparency on the way these funds are collected, managed and spent.

Personally, I do not accept the increase in vignette fees until the state restores full control over revenues from vignettes and toll fees and guarantees absolute transparency of their management.

Because ultimately, every lack of control, every delayed construction, every compromised maintenance of the roads has its human cost. And it is too often measured in lost human lives.

Yesterday two young footballers died and I ask that they not act as if they were pinched - part of the reason for the money stolen and saved for the goalposts.