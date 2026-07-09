The Zelensky Phenomenon: From Political Bottom to Historical Myth and Back to Reality

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A little over four years ago, Volodymyr Zelensky's political fate seemed predetermined. In early 2022, on the eve of the large-scale Russian invasion, the former comedian was experiencing the most difficult period of his term.

His rating among the Ukrainian people had fallen to critically low levels - just over 20%. The society was tired of the lack of real reforms, economic difficulties and unfulfilled promises to quickly stop the war in Donbass.

Something more - on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada and in the media space in Kiev, corruption scandals were being talked about intensively and procedures were being discussed impeachment. Zelensky was pointed at as a failed politician whose inexperienced team was pushing the country towards institutional collapse.

The Historic Turn: The Birth of a Warlord

All that changed on February 24, 2022. Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities reshaped the political map in a matter of hours. With his refusal to leave the capital and his iconic remark „I need weapons, not transportation“, Zelensky performed the most spectacular political catharsis in modern history.

In a matter of days, the accusations were forgotten. The head of state traded his suit for a military green T-shirt and became a global symbol of resistance. Russian aggression achieved the exact opposite of its goals - instead of overthrowing him, it consolidated the nation around his figure and turned him into a legitimate national hero in the eyes of the West and his own people.

The Two Faces of the Leader: Why Ukrainian Society is divided?

Four years later, the initial shock of the war has given way to a heavy, exhausting fatigue. Today, Ukrainian society views its president through a highly polarized prism. Data from the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) show that while overall trust in him remains at around 58-61%, internal divisions are huge. Around 34-36% of citizens now openly declare distrust of the head of state.

Positives in the eyes of the people:

Iron resistance at the critical moment: A huge part of the people will never forget the fact that Zelensky stayed in Kiev when Russian tanks were in the suburbs, which prevented panic and the collapse of the state.

A global voice for Ukraine: He has proven himself to be an exceptional communicator who has managed to capture the world's attention, unite the West, and garner unprecedented support.

Symbol of sovereignty: For many Ukrainians, he embodies the refusal to surrender, being the glue that holds the nation together in conditions of survival.

The main accusations against him:

Ineradicable corruption and internal problems: According to KMIS research, the main reasons for the collapse of trust are unresolved problems with corruption at high levels (in supplies to the army, humanitarian aid and TCS/mobilization centers), as well as errors in personnel policy.

Concentration of power: Critics accuse him of authoritarian tendencies, use of martial law to marginalize the opposition, and media censorship through the imposition of a single television marathon.

Lack of preparation for the invasion: To this day, the accusation weighs that in the months before February 2022, Zelensky deliberately downplayed the warnings of Western intelligence, leaving the country partially surprised.

Legitimacy in the context of postponed elections: Since elections are not held during martial law, the opposition is increasingly raising the question of his political mandate. More than eloquent is the fact that according to recent surveys, the goals 67% of Ukrainians expect Zelensky to be replaced by a new leader immediately after the end of the war.

International Focus: From Uncritical Admiration to Deep Polarization

In parallel with the processes in Ukraine, the attitude towards Zelensky on the international stage has also undergone a dramatic evolution.

On the one hand, for its traditional allies in the US and Europe, it remains a key partner. Western leaders accept it as the face of the free world. His charisma and ability to motivate the international community are indispensable tools for legitimizing the huge arms and financial packages to foreign taxpayers.

On the other hand, however, external skepticism towards him is growing. Pew Research Center surveys show a serious divide – While trust in Western Europe is solid, in countries like Hungary, Italy, and Greece, the majority of the population expresses little or no trust in him. Conservative circles in the West increasingly criticize him for “endless demands” without a clear and realistic plan to end the conflict, and growing fatigue with his demanding diplomatic tone has made him a highly polarizing figure in election debates in the United States and Europe.

Return to reality

Volodymyr Zelensky has already written his page in history as the man who did not bow to the Kremlin. But today the myth of the infallible military leader is fading both at home and abroad. He is returning to where he started - in the trenches of hard real politics, where trust is no longer given for free, but is measured by transparency, diplomatic tact and real results.

Sources: KIIS, Kyiv Independent, Pew Research Center, The Hill ,Journal of Democracy