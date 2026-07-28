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Rumen Radev's party CONTINUES an idea that is not well thought out. It will oblige Bulgarian students to study the subject "Virtues and Religions".

Anyway, "religion" already exists as an optional subject. But here the Bulgarian patriarch hastily asked politicians to make religion classes MANDATORY. And they promised him without thinking.

Because they believe that this is the smallest possible gesture that they can make for their own redemption, and of course, out of respect for the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

It cannot be denied that At first glance, the plan to study religion in school sounds reasonable, since our society is falling apart from the absence of God in our hearts. As Blaise Pascal well expressed it, “nothing betrays more extreme mental impotence than the inability to realize how miserable a person is without God“. The lack of knowledge and the lack of fear that the Creator may be reciprocal to our personal arrogance, that he may produce a response sooner or later, plunge us into godless arbitrariness. Therefore, the idea of introducing mandatory study of religion seems necessary and expected.

However, in the end, this decision will turn out to be another misunderstanding and MISTAKE, which the Bulgarian pishman rulers are moving forward on the basis of first-signal sensations, without FORECASTING what the results of such a move will be.

First, there will be a choice between three options: “Orthodoxy“, “Islam“ and “Virtues – ethics and civic education“. That is, the soul-saving subtlety for our political liberals, who are atheists, sectarians, Bogomils or a mishmash of global religious consciousnesses, was to include “Virtues“ as a possible option in this subject. What does this mean?

“Virtues“ will instantly gain authority and popularity among students and will dominate the category outside Islam! Islam will remain a categorically and collectively chosen subject, while Christianity will split – Eastern Orthodoxy, and various other perceptions of Divine expression, including Nietzschean skepticism and pre-Christian beliefs.

Civil society vs. Orthodoxy?! WHO do you think will win in this battle of minds, since frequent debates about the latter are taking place in the EP bastion of Russian influence – Orthodoxy?!

In your opinion, will the program of “civil society“ be an interesting, globalist, somehow international, liberal and postmodern interpretation of the roundabout narrative about religions?! It will be.

Because these networks exist through the virtuoso propaganda of global connectivity, which entails cultural mixing AT THE EXPENSE OF CHRISTIANITY, not to mention Orthodoxy!

Europe is a testing ground that gives visible results. This will be a GROSS LOSS for the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in its quest to compete on a “market principle“ in a secularized society.

Secondly, the introduction of OBLIGATION in the study of religion will illuminate (IRRESPONSIBLY and UNENLIGHTENINGLY!) the proportion between citizens who profess Islam in Bulgaria, which are permanently increasing, and the Orthodox, which are permanently decreasing. Who needs this, my dear party members of “Progressive Bulgaria“?! I note the truth that GERB started this saga.

We want to unlock an ambition for a census and a battle to SEARCH for and ADD more and more of the Roma communities to the Islamic volume in Bulgaria?! Do we want to legalize the claim for increasing availability?! Let's naturally and unobtrusively approach the idea of a “second national language“ and mandatory ethnic quotas in the administration, police, services and army!

Is this what we are doing with our reckless decisions because the patriarch ASKED?! Does the patriarch, my respects, understand politics, geopolitics, national security, forecasts and analyses?! Let our understanding of national security not be like that of a monk who has no idea about the world outside his cell. If the patriarch does not understand this matter and naively makes requests to the authorities, someone in the Bulgarian services SHOULD BE ABLE TO IMAGINE what this is about. The patriarch is obliged to ask, the authorities are obliged to postpone! Thirdly, my dear Smehurko from “Progressive Bulgaria“, who will teach these sensitive little students?

Do we have the cadres for mandatory religious studies?! Will these people be priests, philosophers, civic activists, theologians, mystics, occult enlighteners?! It is clear that Orthodox Christians will not teach "civil society", because "civil society", if you will allow me to be annoyingly frank, is a fundamental network of parallel power, whose hybrid attacks are indirectly, and often directly, aimed at weakening and diluting Orthodoxy, on the grounds that it is a route for Russian influence, and for other complex reasons that I do not have time to write about now.

Religions and nationalisms in the globalist doctrine are dominated in the minds of young people by affiliation with personal interest groups, sexual orientation, civil rights, etc. THE FRAGMENTATION OF THE ARCHICODES of ethnic, gender, national identity is the number one goal if you want to move towards GLOBAL CONTROL. Fragmentation does not allow for a unified systemic response to defense. But anyway. I return to “Virtues and Religions“.

This subject will not give ANYTHING in terms of knowledge, but it will be mastered for the benefit of that factor with which Orthodoxy cannot fight, even more so on secular terrain, on the terrain of civil society. On the other hand, the MANDATORYNESS of this subject will open a new breakthrough in the fragile Bulgarian statehood, although even now this is not visible to the naked eye. Time is needed for everything. The stronger uses far-sightedness. The weaker enjoys an unclear victory today.

The attempt to use the Bulgarian patriarch laterally and remotely as a tool for politics does not lead to anything good. Every person without a personal and enlightened leadership role becomes a toy – we have good intentions, but we solve other people's problems, the result of which turns out to be EXACTLY THE OPPOSITE of our good intentions. It is virtuoso to use the enemy's weapon against himself!

And some factors can do that. And I admire this skill. Hold your senseless initiatives - currently there is “religion“ as a freely chosen discipline, and let it remain so. Enough of amateurishness, stop at least on the edge to see where your next step leads!