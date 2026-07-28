Russian drones over Romania: Bucharest no longer turns a blind eye

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Since February 2022, when the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine began, 34 Russian drones and several missiles have violated Romania's airspace. However, the most incidents - as many as 19 - have been this year.

The most serious incident was on May 29, when a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people and evacuating dozens.

Bucharest shoots down several Russian drones within hours

So far, the Romanian state's reaction to Russian provocations and the violation of its airspace has been sluggish. After almost every such incident, the Russian ambassador in Bucharest was summoned for an explanation, but the drones were never shot down.

That has now changed - within 48 hours in recent days, the Romanian Air Force shot down three Russian drones that entered the country's airspace. On Monday, a fourth Russian drone left Romanian airspace shortly before its planned destruction.

And while previously the authorities in Bucharest answered evasively to questions about why these drones were not shot down, now President Nikusor Dan, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bologian and the ministers of defense and foreign affairs have unanimously praised the actions of the country's air defense.

The shooting down of the drones is an act that is “positive for the army, for Romania and for NATO“, writes defense expert Adrian Popa in the G4Media portal. "It boosts our morale and brings us international positives. We show that we are making progress in defending our territory and overcoming the mentality of procrastination and the worries that a drone might fall on our heads," Popa added.

Russian drones penetrate hundreds of kilometers into the country

On July 24, a Russian drone entered deep into Romanian airspace and was shot down only on the second attempt near the village of Padina - about 220 kilometers as the crow flies from the point at which it entered Romanian territory.

The debris from the downed drone eventually fell near Padina on agricultural land and was later confirmed to be Russian. A second drone was shot down on Saturday, and a third drone on Sunday over the Black Sea.

This brings Romania into line with Poland and Estonia, which have already shot down drones that entered their airspace. Most recently, in May 2026, a Romanian pilot in Estonia, as part of a NATO mission, destroyed a Ukrainian drone that had apparently been diverted by Russia.

EU and NATO congratulate Romania

Officially, NATO issued only general statements condemning the violations of Romania's airspace and indicating that the shooting down of the drones was a “combined multinational operation“.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the Romanian army for its “quick and effective response“ and expressed gratitude for protecting Europe's common security. The president of neighboring Moldova, Maia Sandu, did the same.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha, this is a clear violation of “international law, national sovereignty and European security“. Ukraine's top diplomat also said that Russia is testing the resolve of the West in this way, and the Kremlin's aggression is not limited geographically.

"This is not an isolated case"

The pro-Russian Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR) criticized the authorities without condemning the Russian aggression. “The political leadership must explain why, after more than four years of war on its border, Romania is still forced to use expensive fighter jets and missiles to intercept drones that should actually be neutralized quickly, effectively and significantly closer to the border“, wrote the AOR.

Giorge Simion's party, which claims to defend sovereign positions, voted last May against a law that would allow the Romanian army to quickly shoot down drones that entered the country's airspace. “Not a word about who sent the drones. Only attacks on the institutions of the Romanian state. The drones were sent by your friend Putin - that is, by your boss“, replied Virgil Popescu, an MEP from the National Liberal Party.

Romania summoned the Russian ambassador, recalled its ambassador from Moscow for talks and expelled a Russian diplomat from the country. The government in Bucharest has also activated Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which provides for consultations between allies. “This is not an isolated incident, but a recurring pattern of behavior,” wrote Foreign Minister Oana Coiu.

Author: Keno Verzek