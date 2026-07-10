FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

On the occasion of the shaky contract with "Rheinmetall", let me ask: which is one of only two countries that were allies of Germany in both world wars?

You guessed it the first time - Bulgaria.

Did we gain anything from this - no. As a percentage of lost ethnic territories, we even suffered more severely than the Germans themselves. They lost a total of 13% - West Prussia and small disputed territories along the western border. We have all of Macedonia and all of White Sea Thrace.

This is recalled on "Facebook" by attorney Emil Vassilev.

If Germany can count on traditional allies nowadays, these are only Bulgaria and Hungary. The rest of the European countries despise the Germans and at the same time fear them, despite their membership in NATO and the EU. Especially the French, despite the fake hugs, remember very well whose army humiliated them twice by marching through the streets of Paris. And probably one day it will march again, because the Germans do not forget injustices.

It is good for Rumen Radev to remind the right people at the top in Germany quite clearly that in relations with countries, not everything is about money. And if some businessmen near the Ruhr and Rhine have decided that they can enslave Bulgaria for next to nothing, it is good for them to get a good kick in the ass in time.