The wheat has shone before us...

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While we are discussing why Sofia was not preferred to host "Eurovision 2027" and the acting mayor Vasil Terziev insisted on finding out what the selection criteria were (criteria that all candidates know), the Ministry of Environment and Water has carried out a follow-up control of whether the regulations for the SPTO - the capital's garbage plant, have been met.

This is what municipal councilor Vanya Grigorova wrote on "Facebook"

They are not - waste on the territory of the plant, waste OUTSIDE the territory of the plant. They have not yet provided remote access to the video surveillance system, a regulation for which has been in place since last year. A sanction has been imposed, it doesn't say how much. However, it says that for last year, the sanctions against the plant, respectively against the Sofia Municipality, amount to nearly 79,000 euros. These penalties are not paid from the director's pocket or the mayor's pocket. They are paid by the citizens of Sofia!

They replaced the director of the SPTO, Mr. Savov, after I have been raising the alarm about the irregularities for more than a year. I don't know the new director appointed by Terziev, but even the best expert cannot cope without a vision from the municipality of what we do with the RDF when there is nowhere to use it. And already at the end of the third year of his mandate, the mayor still has NO IDEA how to build Phase 3 of the plant.

What needs to be done now and immediately?

--> construction of at least two more landfills to take in the waste until Phase 3 is built

--> urgently, in the fastest way to choose the technology - there are at least three options for utilization, to prepare a project for Phase 3 waste utilization and to seek financing

There is not even a project for the third year. It will soon be a year since the beginning of the garbage collection crisis, which was supposed to be resolved within a week, then two, a month and so on for 10 months so far. Does anyone still wonder why Burgas was chosen and not Sofia?

By the way, here I cannot help but raise the question of why last year, under the GERB government, Terziev was impeached and RIEW did not publish the results of the inspections.