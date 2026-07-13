Diana Damyanova: Here there is... Here there is not! The fact is that the oligarchic model exists in the country as the

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Silence is in principle an expression of consent.

Especially when the boss, the leader, the barman is silent, then this is an expression of consent. Consent that gives power to the words of the subordinate, clothes them in approval and represents a “red carpet” for their dissemination.

So, according to the words uttered not in Botunec's pub, but from the bench of the National Assembly, on some days in 2024 /I will not delve into numbers here/, Peevski was both in Dubai and in parliament.

And this is not at all surprising.

He, Peevski, is so big that he can be housed on two territories at the same time, without any problem.

With him, Peevski, was the constitutional judge in Dubai, appointed by the “good” / not to be confused with the “progressive” forces, who somehow proved with facts that she was not there, but this does not cancel the confidence of the “sentencing” Minister of Interior.

There the principle is, if I said she was, then she was that much”.

So, words are the power of the government against some judge, albeit a constitutional one.

Today, a businessman appeared on the TV screen, who is quite angry that his name was involved in these trips, he did not know Peevski and of course he would seek responsibility for the public use of his name.

Now, this businessman does not know, that once the Minister of Internal Affairs decides, he, Peevski, can be in several places at the same time, even if he is hidden under the seat of the plane where this businessman traveled.

This is the role and will of the authorities. They say you traveled, so you traveled, after several years of legal battles you prove that you did not, but what does that matter?

Either this minister has long ceased to exist on the political map of the country, or the opposite - he has become something greater, let's say the Prosecutor General, from which position he continues to issue sentences.

Because the "twists" of fate are strange.

At the same time, the same minister accused a former prime minister of "peeking" behind a public procurement contract related to the guardrails.

This topic is becoming increasingly important, the mortality from trucks transferring increasingly greater, and the interference of the former Prime Minister in the words of the current Minister of the Interior – increasingly punishable /judicially/.

Now in recent days it has become clear that in order to expose that Peevski, who can be in several places at the same time, as well as the persons accompanying him –/ for whom it is irrefutably proven that they did not accompany him, but he was not there either/, the Bulgarian authorities /but which authorities/ are using a European information system, the use of which without a court and prosecutor's order is absolutely inadmissible and which, if used incorrectly /which this obviously was/, leads to an unacceptable violation of the rights of the individual.

As can also be seen, if it is used incorrectly, various innocent people may end up not where they were or where they were not, but what does „here mean some kind of personality?”

A bit like the former Minister of Physical Education of the same ministry, who had surrounded himself /completely illegally/ with all the power in observations, because that gave him more power.

But he, the physical education teacher, was not “clothed” in legal knowledge and had no way of knowing that he was violating the law, and he didn't care.

The current one is a lawyer and these things, since they are taught in the first years of legal education, should be known to him.

So, having acquired information of questionable accuracy in an unknown and quite possibly illegal way, the current Minister of Internal Affairs did not hesitate to disseminate and confirm it publicly, nor did he hesitate to introduce /with a personal promise/ new legislation in the country.

The question is what the chief is doing.

Well, he is silent.

Because this The "appearance" of dismantling the oligarchic model, propagandistically called Borisov - Peevski, most likely suits him.

Let there be some "democratic" noise, while the authorities do almost nothing.

That's how things look.

And the facts?

The fact is that the oligarchic model has existed in the country as the main model of doing business since the early 1990s, it is a fact that large /even medium/ business in the country can hardly be done without the protection of the authorities.

There is a feeling that the new authorities are "overfed" in business dependencies, just like the old one, and in the end, nothing but propaganda will happen, all this somehow explains the silence of the chief.

Because he, the boss in society and economy and politics is for this.

To sanction his own if they do not comply with official policy.

Obviously, let's play "here there is...here there is none" is part of this official policy.

Let's reduce the oligarchic dependencies in the country to the “Peevski-Borisov model”, without affecting “ours”, without seeking to break the business-politics connection, but only with propaganda, and false data, presented as facts, Demagogic and vicious, right?

Yes, I know.

Making business in Bulgaria possible for people who are not affiliated with the ruling party is a difficult process.

It's just that somehow, there is no feeling that such a process has begun, is about to begin or is planned to begin.

Otherwise, the numerous and amateur actions of Borisov's Minister of Physical Education had a significant contribution to the loss of trust in Borisov himself, and long before the apartment with an elevator.

The account, this from illegal arrests and accusations, we, dear fellow citizens, paid for it.

Now I watch this untraveled “traveled with Peevski” businessman on TV and wonder exactly how much this bill will cost me?