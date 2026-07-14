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The Western and Eastern leftist media are deliberately exaggerating the black and desperately wringing their hands

After the recent clashes between the USA and Iran, the Western and Eastern neo-communists and communists spread and trumpeted the propaganda of the terrorists that they controlled the strait. This, of course, is not true.

This was commented on "Facebook" by Ognyan Duskarev.

According to Centcom/US Army, since the beginning of May, the US Navy has escorted 825 tankers/merchant ships that have transported 380 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. The Western and Eastern leftist media, including here, and their millions of believers, are deliberately making things worse and wringing their hands in despair.

According to them, Trump cannot strike Iran now, but only because of their neo-communist/communist beliefs. The neo-communists/communists and their media were shocked and horrified on February 28 by Trump and Netanyahu, and now they do not believe that they can do the same again.

The price of a barrel of oil is now $71.51, which is cheaper than before the war. The Dow Jones is now at a historic high of 52,537. The national average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States is now $3.88, before the war it was $2.98.

But the price of gasoline in right-wing states is now $3.27 - $3.40, which is a slight increase compared to before the war. And the price of gasoline in the left states is 4.70 - 5.39 now.

But why are neo-communists and communists spreading terrorist propaganda today?

The answer is more than clear.