Evgeni Kanev: The net is full of anger, mockery and Radev memes - this man is shaping up to be a real disaster for Bulga

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The net is full of anger, mockery and Radev memes - this man is shaping up to be a real disaster for Bulgaria.

And yet this is a country that was ruled by Borisov and Peevski.

I will not analyze the blunders with the budget, with appointments, with here there is - here there is no everyday life. He is not the first - Borisov is already a king, he even became a prototype of Trump.

But no one has made such a blatant replacement of the term “national interest”, which is indistinguishable from the Russian one! Even Georgi Dimitrov and Traycho Kostov felt it and paid with their lives for their mistakes. Even Zhan Videnov - whose government the progressives seem to be copying - stood up to Russian Prime Minister Chernomyrdin and did not give him the national gas network.

Radev acts as if he were under the barrel of a Kalashnikov.

Every word is a blunder, every action is total damage - alas for us, for Bulgaria.

Since Radev appeared on the political scene, people have always wondered what is behind his eternally irritated, biting, spiteful and angry image. Is it a frantic desire to do something good with his eternal criticism of everything and everyone? Just a desire to stand out and be No. 1 in a pitched battle with Borisov? Or is he simply…playing a role. The role of the new leader, who will save the Bulgarians from their unfortunate fate under Western oppression.

The things that he and his team did in just a month - invariably leads to the conclusion that he is playing a role.

Borisov also played a role - and that is why we have seen the same with him. But under Borisov, governing the state was simply a tedious duty, arising from the need to be prime minister in order to enrich himself - at the cost of all kinds of services to foreign and local power lobbies.

And under Radev - governing the state is again an tedious duty, arising from the need to become prime minister in order to carry out - not as a Trojan horse, but as a mole - the Kremlin's policy of undermining the EU and aid for Ukraine. That is why he left the presidential post when he was deprived of the emerging permanent power of the service cabinets - through the changes to the Constitution by the Assembly. Because that's where the IM became unnecessary.

I've been observing Borisov and Peevski for over 15 years - these are people who cannot survive without the state, they have become so impregnated with it. Few remember that when the rotation of the Assembly was supposed to take place in March 2024, seven countries called Borisov - including the USA and Turkey. But he obeyed Peevski because he was not guaranteed a quota in the new Supreme Judicial Council. These people are ready for anything for power.

And now - the two of them have turned their tails and without a cry, without a groan, without any resistance, handed over power to Radev. And they didn't just hand it over, they helped him win. Just as Borisov put Tsacheva up against Radev - a candidate of the supposedly sworn enemy BSP - in order to win.

This would only be possible if there is someone behind Radev whom they cannot refuse out of concerns for their security.

Someone who urgently needs a replacement for Orban. But with the lesson of greater flexibility, so that it is not blocked early.

Such as to deceive the Polish Prime Minister into saying at an EU meeting - “Finally, there are no Russians among us.”

Such as to advance Russian energy interests and remove Russian bandits from sanctions lists.

Such as to leave Bulgaria a convenient springboard for Russian interests - without reliable air defense, without NATO factories, without services that work with the West.

Such as to transmit Russian threats of a tactical nuclear bomb from within - into the heart of the alliances of the free world.

Such as to package all this national betrayal as “national interest”.