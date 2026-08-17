New sanctions, Mariupol and a secret drone threat

The war in Ukraine continues to redraw the geopolitical and humanitarian map of Europe. The last few hours have brought key news from Brussels, the occupied territories and the frontline of information and technological warfare.

EU prepares "most extensive" sanctions package against Russia

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas has revealed Brussels' plans for a new, extremely large-scale sanctions package against Moscow, which is due to be proposed this autumn. Speaking to the German publication Die Welt (source: welt.de), Kalas said the new measures would increase the list of sanctioned Russian entities by a third. She stressed that the previous restrictions have already cost the Russian military machine over 1 trillion euros, and the pressure will continue to grow until the military operations are completely stopped. The new package follows earlier restrictions adopted in July and August against the banking sector and the military industry (source: reuters.com).

Russians are buying up homes in destroyed Mariupol

As diplomatic pressure intensifies, the situation in occupied Mariupol is taking on new dimensions. An investigation by Deutsche Welle (source: dw.com) reveals that Russian citizens are actively buying up new apartments built on the site of buildings destroyed during the siege in 2022. According to the media, local Ukrainian residents who have been left homeless cannot afford the new mortgages and are being pushed to the outskirts of the city or into dormitories. The seized properties are declared “ownerless” by the occupation authorities, and buyers from Russia are attracted with cheap loans and promises of a cheap life by the sea (source: bellingcat.com).

"We are fleeing to Spain": Why Ukrainians are leaving Poland

The changes also affect the millions of refugees in Europe. Official Eurostat data (source: ec.europa.eu/eurostat) report a serious outflow of Ukrainian citizens from Poland, with the number of them under temporary protection there decreasing by over 6,000 in just one month. The main reasons for moving to countries such as Spain and Italy are the tightening of labor regulations in Poland, the reduction of social benefits and the increased tension with the local population on the labor market (source: visitukraine.today).

The Telegraph: Russia is building secret bases for modified drones

Along with the humanitarian crisis, the technological threat from the Kremlin is escalating. An investigation by the British newspaper The Telegraph (source: telegraph.co.uk), based on satellite images, revealed the construction of 10 secret Russian bases with new launch pads on the borders with Belarus and Ukraine. Equipped with extended static launch rails, these pads are designed for heavier and faster modified kamikaze jet drones (models from the "Geran" series). Analysts warn that in addition to strikes on Ukraine, these sites also put critical infrastructure of NATO member states, including Poland, within direct range.