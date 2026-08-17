Days after the opening of the new metro stations, one of them is already seriously damaged

Two days after the official opening of the new three stations on the third line of the Sofia metro, one of them is already seriously damaged, reports bTV.

The visor of one of the entrances of the "Gen. Vladimir Vazov" metro station is broken. Several of the glass panels need to be replaced. The damage is worth thousands of euros.

The "Metropolitan" indicates that an inspection has been carried out and the damage does not pose a danger to citizens.

The company has ordered two new panes of glass, with delivery and installation expected between August 20 and 30, 2026.

The three new stations were opened last Friday.