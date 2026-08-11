Adv. Marin Popovski: Who killed Georgi?

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Who killed Georgi? The state killed Georgi, we killed Georgi as a society that has long stopped recognizing family values, ethics, morality, responsibility, courage, empathy, critical attitude towards irregularities and all those other values that are the mortar that keeps the fortress walls of SOCIETY unshakable!

We are critical of the high prices of cigarettes and alcohol, but not of low morality!

We are brave behind the well-bolted door in our home, and outside we turn our heads as if to become invisible when we face the face of arrogance! We are thirsty for spectacle and at the same time our mouths are dry when we have to make a remark to the juvenile delinquent who is destroying the children's world before our eyes!

We are progressive in reality shows and take a step back when we have to publicly criticize the manifestation of immoral behavior! We are active with our names on all possible social networks and write anonymous comments when we want to express our outrage at someone's immoral act!

And if the state has been forgiven, considering that we could not have any expectations of it in view of the fact that it has long abdicated and for 35 years the only thing it has done is to plant the seeds of destruction in order to achieve a favorable environment for the harvest of personal benefits for those in power, then we as a society have not been forgiven!

We should have defended the values that the state was destroying, we should have saved several generations from the heavy shadow of moral degradation..., we did none of that!

Instead, we stood and watched everything collapse!

Such inhumans, like those who took Georgi's life, already exist not every kilometer, but every meter, crawling like a plague!

And again like a plague, now we must burn everything that has been instilled in us as a norm of behavior over the past 35 years, so that someday we can once again call ourselves a society, which we are NOT now!

We opened the doors of our homes to the behavior of muggles with yellow around their mouths, who meted out justice with their fists in city gardens to people visibly weaker than them, and we put a label on this behavior – civil arrest.

So every teenager became a sheriff, without caring that at least in theory there are judicial bodies!

We allowed two generations to perceive themselves as self-sufficient marginals who temporarily reside on this earth, without belonging to a community to which they have obligations, not just rights!

And toleration is complicity… both in the sense of the law and the code of morality! Forgive, Georgi, and may God forgive our sins against you!

attorney Marin Georgiev Popovski