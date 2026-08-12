The First Kurultay Elections in Kazakhstan

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On August 23, 2026, the citizens of Kazakhstan will for the first time elect deputies to the Kurultay - the new supreme representative body of the country, established in accordance with the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The upcoming elections mark the beginning of a new stage in the political development of the country and will become the first practical implementation of the new constitutional model, approved by the will of the Kazakh citizens.

The changes taking place in Kazakhstan are of particular interest to Bulgaria. Our two countries maintain traditionally friendly relations, and Kazakhstan is one of the leading partners of Bulgaria and the European Union in Central Asia. The country plays an increasingly important role in the development of political dialogue, economic cooperation and transport and logistics connectivity between Europe and Central Asia, including through the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Kristina Teneva spoke with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev about the historical significance of the upcoming elections, the ongoing democratic reforms in Kazakhstan and the prospects for the further development of Kazakh-Bulgarian relations.

Mr. Ambassador, on August 23, Kazakhstan will hold its first elections for deputies to the Kurultay. Why is this event of such great importance for the country?

The upcoming elections are of truly historical significance for Kazakhstan. For the first time since the adoption of the new Constitution, citizens will elect deputies to the Kurultay - the new supreme representative body of the state. This is the first nationwide election campaign through which the new constitutional model will find its practical application.

The Kurultai will consist of 145 deputies, elected for a five-year term, who will be responsible for adopting laws and will participate in making decisions on the most important issues for the country's development. Therefore, these elections are far from just another election cycle. They mark the beginning of a new stage in the political development of Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening representative democracy, increasing the responsibility of state institutions and expanding citizen participation in the governance of the country. It is the free will of the Kazakh citizens that will determine the composition of the first Kurultai and lay the foundations for a new political cycle in the development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

What is the connection between the upcoming elections and the broader constitutional reform in Kazakhstan?

The Kurultai elections are a natural continuation of the large-scale constitutional reform that marked the beginning of a new stage in the political development of Kazakhstan. The new Constitution was approved by citizens in a nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026 and entered into force on July 1 of the same year. It was the freely expressed will of the people that laid the foundations for the renewed constitutional model of the state.

The Basic Law established a new architecture of state governance, strengthened guarantees for human rights and freedoms, increased the responsibility of state institutions, and expanded the opportunities for citizens to participate in the process of making important state decisions. The upcoming elections turn these constitutional principles into actually operating institutions. The new supreme representative body is being created, the system of political representation is being modernized, the role of political parties is being strengthened, and mechanisms for public participation are being expanded. That is why the 2026 elections should be considered a key stage in the consistent democratic and institutional modernization of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is moving to a unicameral parliament. Can a certain parallel be drawn with Bulgaria?

Undoubtedly, such a parallel would be interesting for Bulgarian readers. Like the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, the new Kurultay will be a unicameral supreme representative body. The transition from the current bicameral parliament, consisting of the Majilis and the Senate, to a single Kurultay aims to make the legislative process more effective, more consistent, and more transparent, to reduce unnecessary coordination procedures, and to increase the responsibility of people's representatives in decision-making.

Of course, there are also significant constitutional differences between the two countries. Bulgaria is a parliamentary republic, while Kazakhstan retains the presidential form of government. The new constitutional model of Kazakhstan combines a strong presidential institution with an influential representative body and higher accountability of the executive branch. The goal of the reform is not a mechanical adoption of foreign models, but the construction of its own, effective system of state governance, which combines democratic political representation, institutional stability and high responsibility of state institutions to society.

Why does the new supreme representative body bear the historical name “Kurultai“?

The name “Kurultai“ has deep historical roots and occupies a special place in the political culture of the Great Steppe. For centuries, kurultais were meetings at which the most important issues of society were discussed, common interests were agreed upon and decisions were made that determined the future of the state. Therefore, the choice of this name is not accidental - it symbolizes the continuity of Kazakh statehood and respect for the rich historical heritage of our people.

However, the modern Kurultai does not represent a return to traditional forms of political organization. It is a democratic institution of the 21st century, built on the principles of the Constitution, universal suffrage and political representation of citizens. It is in the combination of historical tradition with modern democratic principles that one of the characteristic features of the Kazakh development model stands out. By renewing its state institutions, Kazakhstan preserves its historical memory and national identity, while consistently building a modern and effective system of state governance.

How will the role of the Kurultai change in the renewed system of state governance?

The new Kurultai will have a significantly broader role than that of a traditional legislative body. In addition to adopting the country's laws, it will establish itself as a key institution for representing the public interest, for parliamentary control and for discussing the strategic priorities of state development. The new Constitution expands its powers, granting it a more active participation in the formation of higher state institutions, in considering budgetary issues and in exercising parliamentary control over the activities of the executive branch. For example, the Kurultai gives consent to the appointment of the Vice President and the Prime Minister, as well as participates in the formation of a number of other state institutions.

In essence, this means a new quality of parliamentary activity. The emphasis is no longer solely on the adoption of laws, but also on active participation in the development of state policies, effective parliamentary control and maintaining a constant dialogue with society. I am convinced that the success of the new Kurultai will be measured primarily by the quality of the decisions adopted, its ability to take into account the interests of various social groups, monitor the implementation of national programs and contribute to the sustainable long-term development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Why will the deputies of the new Kurultai be elected on party lists?

The choice of a fully proportional electoral system is a conscious decision that reflects the desire to strengthen political parties as the main institutions of representative democracy. In this way, the emphasis shifts from the personal popularity of individual candidates to the competition between ideas, programs and long-term visions for the development of the country. Citizens vote not only for specific individuals, but above all for political platforms and teams that make clear commitments to society.

This model increases the responsibility of political parties to voters. They are expected not only to point out the existing challenges, but also to propose realistic and well-founded solutions in areas such as economic development, social policy, education, healthcare, regional development, environmental protection and national security. This is why the current election campaign is an important test of the maturity of the party system, the quality of political programs and the ability of parties to lead a meaningful public debate and bear collective responsibility for the commitments they have made.

Which political parties are participating in the elections and how wide is the choice offered to citizens?

Seven political parties are participating in the elections, whose party lists are registered by the Central Election Commission in accordance with the legislation. These are the “Adilet” party, the All-National Social Democratic Party, the Kazakhstan Green Party “Baytak”, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the “Auyl” party, the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan “Aq Zhol” and the “Respublica” party.

The participation of all registered political parties creates conditions for real political competition and provides citizens with the opportunity to make an informed choice between different programs and visions for the development of the country. The issues of economic development, social policy, support for entrepreneurship, modernization of education and healthcare, sustainable development of regions, environmental protection and increasing the efficiency of state governance are at the center of the pre-election debate. Ultimately, it is the free will of the voters that will determine the political composition of the first Kurultai.

How does the new electoral model promote broader public representation?

One of the important goals of the new electoral system is to expand the participation of various social groups in the political life of the country. The legislation stipulates that the total share of women, young people and people with disabilities in each party list shall be no less than 30 percent. In this way, conditions are created for political representation to become broader and more inclusive, so that the future Kurultai will better reflect the diversity of modern Kazakh society.

However, broader public representation is not limited to this quota. The proportional electoral system encourages political parties to attract established specialists, scientists, entrepreneurs, representatives of civil society and the various regions of the country to their lists. Thus, parties are gradually establishing themselves not only as participants in the electoral process, but also as an important bridge between society and the state, which transforms public expectations and initiatives into concrete legislative proposals and public policies.

In addition to the establishment of the Kurultay, what other important changes does the new Constitution of Kazakhstan provide for?

The constitutional reform is much more extensive than the change in the structure of the parliament. Its main goal is to build a more modern, more effective and more balanced system of state governance, based on a clear distribution of powers, higher responsibility of state institutions and wider participation of citizens in public life.

One of the important institutional innovations is the introduction of the institute of the Vice President. He is appointed by the President with the consent of the Kurultay and is tasked with ensuring the continuity, stability and continuity of state governance. Upon assignment by the Head of State, the Vice President represents the President in interaction with the Kurultay, the Government and other state institutions.

The new constitutional architecture also provides for a one-time seven-year presidential term, a significant expansion of the representative and control functions of the Kurultay, as well as the creation of the People's Council as an additional mechanism for public representation and permanent dialogue between the state and civil society.

In their entirety, these changes form a more balanced model of state governance, in which democratic development is combined with institutional stability, legal certainty and higher efficiency of public institutions. I am convinced that it is this balanced approach that will create even better conditions for the sustainable development of Kazakhstan in the coming years.

How are the openness and transparency of the upcoming elections guaranteed?

Openness and transparency are among the main principles of the upcoming elections. The electoral process is based on the free and informed expression of the will of citizens, the secrecy of the vote, the equality of all participants and the free access of the public to reliable information. All stages of the election campaign - from the registration of party lists and the election campaign to the voting itself and the announcement of the results - are carried out in accordance with the Constitution and the current electoral legislation. State institutions and election commissions are obliged to guarantee the same rules and equal conditions for all participants in the election process.

Particular importance is attached to public and international monitoring of the elections, the transparency of the election procedures, the possibility of appeal in the cases provided for by law, as well as to the broad information of citizens through modern digital platforms. Kazakhstan traditionally extends invitations to representatives of foreign countries and authoritative international organizations to observe the nationwide elections. The Central Election Commission is already accrediting international observers who will monitor all the main stages of the election process.

What significance will these elections have for Kazakhstan's international authority and for its relations with the European Union and Bulgaria?

First of all, the upcoming elections are of importance for Kazakhstan itself and its citizens. They are an important step in further strengthening statehood, in the development of representative democracy, and in increasing public trust in state institutions. At the same time, the consistent improvement of democratic mechanisms, the rule of law and the active participation of citizens in public life naturally contribute to strengthening the country's international authority and the development of its partnership with the European Union.

Kazakhstan and Bulgaria are connected by traditionally friendly relations based on mutual respect, trust and the pursuit of mutually beneficial cooperation. Our countries share the understanding that strong representative institutions, effective state governance and open public dialogue are important prerequisites for the sustainable development of any modern state. I am convinced that a better understanding of the political and institutional changes taking place in Kazakhstan today will contribute to the further strengthening of Kazakh-Bulgarian relations and the expansion of our multilateral partnership.

On August 23, the citizens of Kazakhstan will not simply elect a new composition of their representative body. They will form the first Kurultai of the new era and thus give a practical dimension to the new Constitution. I am convinced that the solid foundation of this new stage will be the free and conscious choice of citizens, their active participation in public life, and their shared responsibility for the successful future of the Republic of Kazakhstan.