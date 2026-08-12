Russia: How they promote war and loyalty to the state

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Students in Russia are told that the war in Ukraine is "retribution" for the breakup of the USSR, and homosexuality is equated with pedophilia. With what propaganda theses about the West and the world are they trying to influence them.

In Novosibirsk, patriotism textbooks have been distributed to schools. They call on children to be ready to die for their homeland, homosexuality is equated with pedophilia, Disney cartoons are equated with pornography, and Europeans are called "thieves, murderers and liars". Among the authors of the textbook is a disgraced priest and a businessman, accused of crimes. Many students called the textbook absurd.

Ready to die for the homeland

One of the main themes in the textbook is the war in Ukraine. And it can be read repeatedly that dying for the homeland is the supreme good. “Love is always a sacrifice. The sacrifice of the defender of the homeland is his life“, writes one of the authors. Another claims that a conscientious person is distinguished by the fact that he is ready to die for the people and the homeland.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was called a “liberation“ war, and students were convinced that the war was “retribution for the disintegration“ of the USSR. It also says that sacrificing oneself for the homeland is an idea that is at the heart of “original Russian culture“, while in the West people only sought personal comfort and individual success at any cost. The authors of the textbook also emphasize that the “universal human values“, instilled by the West throughout the world, are nothing more than “militant egocentrism, destroying the original culture of Russia“. The claim that Russia is better than Western countries is also widely circulated - because Russian folk heroes are ready for anything to defeat evil.

A separate chapter is devoted to patriotism and it says that a patriot will never leave his homeland, even if he disagrees with state policy. Moreover, he would never condemn his fatherland. “A person who condemns his homeland and expresses disrespect for it is a traitor“, is the categorical statement.

On homosexuality, “Shrek”, freedom and totalitarianism

No sphere of life escaped the authors' attention - they also write about what art should be, simultaneously criticizing the film “Shrek“, which destroyed “traditional stereotypes“, since a monster could be a positive hero. The textbook also contains the statement that computer games, Hollywood action movies, pornography and Disney animations “damage the spirit“.

The authors naturally also have an opinion regarding homosexuality. They equate it with pedophilia and call it a genetic mutation. The students are also offered a definition of freedom: “Freedom is a uniform, equal for all and voluntary acceptance of the restrictions and rules that maintain the organization of social relations and the existing state system“.

Among the authors there is a compromised priest and a corrupt businessman

One of the authors of the textbook - Sergey Fedorchuk, former Minister of Education of the Novosibirsk Region, is known for his statement to students in 2024: “Your life is not your merit and it does not belong to you. Your life belongs to your parents, to the people and to God, if you believe in Him. You have no right to dispose of your life as you wish“.

Former servant of God Alexander Cherneykin, who served under the name of abbot Feodosii in the men's monastery in Novosibirsk, also contributes to the patriotic education of students - although at one time he was stripped of his rank after being caught trading in gold.

The initiator of the publication of the book was businessman Igor Egarmin, son-in-law of a deputy from the Lipetsk Region. The center of his business was Kazakhstan, where, however, he was accused by the authorities of participation in an organized crime group, financial abuse and money laundering. His current activities are concentrated in the production of dietary supplements and the management of a safari park. Egarmin has nothing to do with Novosibirsk or the field of education.

How do they educate them in patriotism?

"First they play the anthem, then we watch a video - for example, about the agro-industrial complexes in Russia or the mastery of the Arctic, and then we discuss current topics in politics or life," 16-year-old Ilya (name has been changed) tells DW about the political education classes. They are held every week and the students' attendance is not mandatory, but in the meantime new subjects have appeared in the program, such as “Fundamentals of the Security and Defense of the Motherland“ or “Russia - My Horizons“ (professional orientation classes, which talk about the country's achievements). Participants in the war with Ukraine are often invited to these classes.

Ilya says that most students do not take the propaganda seriously. “Some laugh, but on the other hand we don't care. Some simply don't listen, they live their own lives. We manage very well to keep quiet and not say a word about it.“ According to the boy, only one of his classmates supported the state policy.

Neither Ilya nor his classmate Alexei plan to stay in Russia after graduating from school - they do not like the unstable situation in the country. Thinking about the future, they unanimously say that the war must end. In addition - that there should be no blocking of the Internet, that Russia should be a peaceful country, not at war.