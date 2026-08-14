Alexandra Seferova to FAKTI: Speech therapy is not a competition, but a process

The first word, the first attempt at a sentence, the correct pronunciation of a given sound - behind these seemingly small steps lies a complex process of development, in which each child has its own rhythm. However, when is delayed speech simply part of individual development and when is it a signal that it is time to consult a specialist? How do phones and tablets affect language development and why should speech therapy not be perceived as a competition for quick results? Alexandra Seferova, a speech therapist and specialist at the “For Our Children“ Foundation, speaks to FACTS.



- Ms. Seferova, what are the most common speech and language difficulties that children have come to you with in recent years?

- In recent years, children with delayed language development have increasingly come to the “For Our Children“ Foundation - those who speak later, have a limited vocabulary and encounter difficulties in communicating with others. We also meet children with disorders in sound pronunciation, who still cannot say “P“ or “Sh“, non-verbal children, as well as with very rare syndromes and specificities in development, in which speech difficulties are part of the broader picture. In my practice as a speech therapist and specialist at the foundation, I see that more and more parents seek help even at the first suspicions. We are increasingly being approached by parents of children with eating difficulties - selective eating, refusal of certain textures, difficulty chewing, swallowing or strong food sensitivities. These challenges are often related to the child's sensory and oral-motor development and require a comprehensive assessment and an individual approach.

- More and more parents are worried that their child is speaking later. When is delayed speech part of individual development and when is it a signal that speech therapy should be sought?

- Each child has their own pace of development, but there are also guidelines that we follow. We should not compare children with each other, but when words such as “mama“, “tata“, “dada“ are missing, there is no imitation of sounds, gestures for “bye“ or “give“ around the first year, it is a good idea to have a consultation. It is equally important not only whether the child speaks, but whether he understands speech, seeks contact with an adult or peers, uses gestures, looks and a desire to communicate. Consultation with a speech therapist does not necessarily mean the presence of a serious problem, it rather gives parents peace of mind and the opportunity to start timely support if necessary. It is valuable that at the foundation we work with children from birth to 7 years of age. This allows us to calmly monitor development at each stage and guide parents with any questions that arise.

- Do you observe a change in the development of speech in children due to the increasingly early contact with phones, tablets and other digital devices?

- Yes, we increasingly observe that excessive time in front of screens has an adverse effect on the development of language and communication, especially when it displaces live communication with adults. A child does not acquire language through passive listening, but through interaction - when someone speaks to him, waits for him to answer, plays with him, reads books and shares everyday situations. Digital devices themselves are not the cause of language difficulties, but when they replace real communication, they can limit the opportunities for the development of speech, attention and social skills.

- What are the biggest challenges in working with young children - lack of motivation, difficulty concentrating, concomitant disorders or something else?

- For me, one of the biggest challenges at the moment is that I increasingly encounter children who lack clearly set rules and boundaries. Recently, there has been a tendency for the child to "lead the parade" and for adults to fully comply with their wishes. However, this does not create a sense of security in the child and often hinders both the therapeutic process and their daily functioning. Children need predictability, consistency and calm but clear boundaries.



Another big challenge is building a trusting relationship between the child and the specialist.



Without trust and a sense of safety, it is difficult to expect active participation and sustainable progress. That is why at the beginning of therapy I take the time to get to know the child, his interests and way of communicating. When he feels calm, accepted and understood, learning through play happens much more naturally.

- Parents often expect quick results. How do you explain to them that speech therapy is a process and what really determines the success of working with a child?

- In such cases, I often explain that speech therapy is not a competition, but a process of gradually building new skills. The success of speech therapy/work depends on many factors - timely start of therapy, regular visits, active participation of the family and consistency in daily exercises. The most important thing is not to look for instant results, but for sustainable progress that remains over time. I often give parents a simple example - the tongue is a muscular organ and, like any other muscle in the body, it needs training. If we do not regularly perform the exercises that the speech therapist has recommended - be it articulation gymnastics, breathing exercises or other specific tasks - we cannot expect quick and lasting results. Homework between therapy sessions is just as important as the work in the office itself.

- What is the role of the family in overcoming speech difficulties? What should parents do at home and what are the most common mistakes they make?

- Parents are expected to be partners in the therapeutic process. In addition to the exercises I mentioned above, daily communication is also important. Conversations during meals, walks, playing together, reading books, singing songs and shared activities such as cooking, for example. Much more effective results are achieved when a specialist, child and parent work together.

- Working with a child often requires coordination between a speech therapist, psychologist, teacher and pediatrician. How important is this team approach and when is it mandatory?

- A team approach is of key importance because child development is a complex process. When a speech therapist, psychologist, teacher, pediatrician and, if necessary, other specialists exchange information and work with common goals, the child receives much more comprehensive support. This is especially important for children with developmental difficulties. In the “For Our Children“ foundation The multidisciplinary, family-oriented model is the basis of our work. Because the best results are achieved when all adults around the child act in the same direction.

Perhaps this is the most important message that we want to reach more people through the second season of the campaign “Profession Human“ - that behind every small child's victory there is a person who believed that it was possible. It is these specialists and their daily work that deserve to be seen and appreciated.

- If you had to send a message to parents who are hesitating whether the problem is “something that will go away on its own“, or it is time to consult a specialist, what would you tell them?

- I would encourage them to trust their observations and intuition. If something in the child's development worries them, it is best to seek advice from a speech therapist, psychologist, pediatrician. I often hear expressions like: "He's still little", "She'll grow out of it" or "I'm a late talker too and it's okay". It's true that every child develops at their own pace and we shouldn't compare their development to that of other children. However, this doesn't mean we should ignore the signals when they are present. Many speech and language difficulties do not go away on their own with time. If we wait in the hope that the child will "grow out of it", we may miss the most valuable period for early intervention - precisely when the brain is most plastic and therapy is most effective. Timely consultation does not label the child - it provides information, guidance and peace of mind.



Sometimes a child needs a little magic - the right person, the right approach and a little extra work to find your way to communicate calmly and confidently with others.



This is exactly what the campaign “Profession Human“ shows - that behind every first word, every new skill and every small child's victory there is a specialist who believed in the child's potential and was by his side every step of the way.

