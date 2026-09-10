When the connection between the ruling party and the people is broken

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.



And while in Berlin they are wondering whether the “Alternative for Germany” has “pulled the plug on Merz” with its victory in Saxony-Anhalt in the state elections on September 6, others are convinced that “now there is extra time”. Simply because the fundamental difference between the “Alternative for Germany” and the CDU is war or peace. The leader of the “Alternative” in Saxony-Anhalt, Sigmund, says that “Merz does not have much time left”, and in his own CDU they are already wondering whether he can stay at the helm until the general elections in 2029. According to “Spiegel”, when Merz appeared in front of the cameras after the results were announced, “there was no trace of this somewhat arrogant person”. There is debate about who and when will replace him as leader of the CDU. Many in the party secretly blame him for the defeat because he “alienated the citizens”. Only 10% of Germans are satisfied with his work as chancellor, and his situation was “tragic from a human point of view”. But Merz does not intend to give up. He has 3 more difficult tests ahead of him in the near future - Lower Saxony with local elections on 13.09., Berlin with elections for the state parliament on 20.09., Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with elections for the state parliament on 20.09. A difficult schedule, and this does not create opportunities for a leadership battle in the CDU. Postponed for now. But if he loses these elections too, Merz could really become a passenger, out of politics, by the end of the year. And that would shake Europe. Not to mention the leaders in Brussels. The changes in Europe /and not only there/ will be tangible. Against this background, Merz has listened to Merkel's words that it is a mistake to focus on the "Alternative for Germany" and to lose touch with the citizens. Mostly through the networks. He already claims that it is not necessary to ban the "Alternative" despite the calls for it. He will obviously adjust his policy in this regard. Will he teach Westerners to treat those from the former GDR without arrogance?



At the same time, the "Alternative for Germany" is being vilified. It's not news. But after what happened in Saxony-Anhalt, the definitions are only "more and more right-wing", "racist" and even "Nazi". Protests are being organized with "AfD are fascists". Is this party actually far-right or racist? They call it that because it has "anti-immigrant sentiments". But its leaders say that they are not against any nation or nationality. They only want the deportation of migrants who are involved in crimes. They claim that "uncontrolled immigration weakens nation states and puts pressure on the labor market with cheap labor". It was a question of sovereignty, security and a nation-state. But they say that Germans of Turkish origin are an important part of Germany. They were rooted in the country. And they defended their interests. They expected at least 25% of them to vote for the "Alternative". Until recently, it was only 8%. They say that Turkey, as an independent state, is not obliged to comply with the political model imposed by the West. It had the right to determine its own path. A deputy from the "Alternative" has already visited the Northern Turkish Republic of Cyprus /unrecognized by anyone except Ankara/, although he was blocked twice by the German federal parliament. And about Gaza, the statements are in the style of "Israel's actions in Gaza are war crimes". And they criticize the double standard of European capitals towards Israel. They do not accept the deliveries of German weapons to Tel Aviv, defining them as "pouring oil on the fire". They call Merz's defense of the war against Iran a "dirty job". How can the “Alternative” call itself an “Islamophobic party” after stating that they are “concerned that Islamist terrorist attacks will lead to the spread of general Islamophobia”? They also say that “the war in Ukraine is not Germany's war”. They are against sanctions against Russia. They advocate the restoration of economic relations with Russia. They want “Nord Stream” to work again. They do not accept dependence on the US within NATO. And yet - “American soldiers must leave Germany”. This would be the first concrete step towards an independent foreign policy. Khrupala, co-chairman of the “Alternative”, even blames the “transatlantic West” for the war in Ukraine. Is Germany a kind of bridgehead for Washington or an independent state?

After such statements, what does the “Alternative for Germany” really represent? In what direction does it want to lead Germany? This remains to be seen. But if one thinks about it, many Bulgarians may want to become members of the “Alternative”. Therefore, eyes must be opened. Changes are yet to come.

An example of this is what happened in the Sahel, where 3 countries created their own common political center with 45 seats. In short, a common parliament between the Alliance of the Sahel countries - Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger. They are trying to establish a common political space. Not like the one with the so-called Mecca Pact between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, but with a desire to form a representative mechanism for talks under common rules. They created 3 commissions at the end of August for "defense and security", "diplomacy" and "development". Of course, the most important issue is security, which is also the reason for such a unification of these three countries. It resembles the Mecca Pact, because it was also said there that it was about guarantees for regional security. But these 3 countries in the Sahel have a common enemy and the presence of Russian military units to guarantee their security. Their parliament will hold joint sessions twice a year. The leaders of the three countries will be able to ask questions of the 45 parliamentarians, who will also meet with the ministers in the individual countries. Should such initiatives be underestimated? It is better to understand the reasons that require joint efforts between neighbors to survive in difficult times with a sufficient number of internal and external enemies. This also includes the personal security of their leaders. The parliament has 45 seats, 15 from each country, regardless of the number of population. Tolerance?! This is a confederal approach, but these first 45 members of parliament are not elected by the people. In the future, they say, we must work towards “real power of parliament, which comes from the connection with its own voters”. And wasn't one of the main reproaches to Merz in Germany the loss of connection with the people? In this case, it is about transforming a defense alliance into a parliament, because common defense provides greater guarantees against Islamist groups. And after common passports, the elimination of roaming charges on phones, a common import tax, an investment bank, common actions of their armies in cross-border operations, the trust of their peoples should also be obtained. Because in the conference hall in Niamey, where the common parliament was established, there were no people. This is a problem not only in the Sahel, Africa, but also in Europe. Where are the people and where is the connection with them broken. And it is clear that when there is no connection, elections are lost, power goes to others. Reference - Merz after the elections in Saxony-Anhalt on September 6. The lessons are for those interested. Experts take into account the signals. Like the one from Belgrade, where thousands of ordinary Serbs sent General Radko Mladic on his last journey, until The Hague forbade him to be with his family in his last hours and the EU condemned this pilgrimage. It was in a remote neighborhood of Belgrade, but among the people was the Russian ambassador to Serbia, as well as the Serbian patriarch. Together with Dodik and a team from RSR from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Vucic sent his son and several ministers. Early elections are coming up in Serbia. Guess who will vote how. Vucic will lead the list of his SPP. Just for information.