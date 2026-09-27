Stoyan Panchev: Dove Donev is tragicomic! The drought, the slush and the Grisha

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Tragicomic Dove Donev, who came out to the media to tell us that inflation IS NOT FROM THE EURO.

The opposite of what the prime minister who appointed him has repeatedly said. Details.

This is what Stoyan Panchev wrote on "Facebook".

The Eurozone also had inflation (almost half the official one in our country) and there the Strait of Hormuz and imported goods. The drought, the slush and the Grisha.

In fact, Donev blames the entire government policy regarding prices in stores. If it's from Hormuz, why are you harassing the poor chains?

When the Gorani government whispers in your ear, you go out in the media and crash.

The funniest thing is that the logical conclusion from his entire statement is that prices are rising...because the cabinet can't stop inflation.

In other words - it's not from the euro, it's from the government. The deputy prime minister in the same government tells us.

If this isn't sabotage, then we're in deep trouble.