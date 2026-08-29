Rumen Galabinov pointed out the most urgent measures due to the excessive deficit

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

The government's management for the first three months is a contradictory combination of a request for economic reforms and financial unpredictability of the budget for next year. This was commented on specifically for "Fakti" by economist Rumen Galabinov. According to him, due to the excessive deficit procedure in the budget for next year, the following measures must be taken:

The first and most urgent, according to the economist, is fiscal consolidation and optimization of state spending. This must be accompanied by measures to attract more foreign investment and measures to shrink the shadow economy, which currently accounts for 1/3 of our economy, which would lead to revenue in the budget.

Galbinov described the first 8 months of our entry into the Eurozone as successful and technically smooth, and the inflationary effect has remained within the expected 0.5%.

According to him, in an international aspect, the EU continues to face the main challenges related to geopolitical conflicts and their economic consequences.

Our country must achieve and maintain the level of investment in military production and technologies of at least 2 percent of GDP for defense, believes Rumen Galbinov.