All the steam through the whistle

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I'll remind you, it just comes to me from within, the old Bulgarian proverb that small pebbles turn the car over.

And I'll also give a little professional advice, not that anyone needs old-school advice, but it comes to me from within.

So, from me, because I've suffered a lot, the most difficult and risky things are to organize PR events in regions affected by natural disasters.

That the very visit of “senior state officials” in such regions is nothing more than a PR event, regardless of whether they wave picks and shovels in solidarity or shake hands cheerfully /or sadly/ with the affected population is visible as daylight.

It is clear to everyone that the job of a statesman in a time of crisis is to solve the problems related to the crisis and that it is not necessary to “listen” to the population, but even if it were necessary in the modern world, numerous communication channels have been created.

So at such events, the PR photo and its distribution are the focus, because it is believed (and it was so in my time) that these photos reach people and “produce” a positive effect for the personality of the one shaking hands /or the one waving a shovel/.

But… there is one big but….

This type of “solemn” Events have the disadvantage that they are joined by somewhat more random citizens and individuals, God forbid uninvited to the special fold for journalists, journalists or those calling themselves journalists.

And in order for the person for whom the event is being held not to fall into the trap of these random events, they need a team of professionals, those who can turn even a possible unforeseen event into an effect, not a defect.

It is also necessary for the teams and services of the person served to ”suffer” from some at least initial form of democratic thinking and traditions, and not to be self-sacrificing in the performance and overperformance of their tasks.

And such teams and such services are difficult to cultivate and are guarded like the apple of the eye, because they are rare.

In addition, people and services have a habit of repeating the actions of their boss, not just to please him, but because they may think them right.

So, just as the democratic police a few months ago walked some /big and important/ BSP activist, took him from a sports hall to another city and accompanied him to an even more different city under a convoy, just to ask him questions.

And that is exactly how those fat police officers are trying to imitate their big /biggest/ boss at the last event related to flooding, but who cares care?

Who, by the way, could turn out to be /at least that's what it seems from a number of events/ the small pebble that will bring down the car.

And in general, the new Minister of the Interior is following in the footsteps of the old Minister of the Interior /Tsv.Tsv/. I call this operation “all the money through the whistle”. and I remember well how far these steps went both personally and in the party.