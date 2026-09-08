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Because of the cordon sanitaire from other parties, until now "Alternative for Germany" has only profited from crises. After the result in Saxony-Anhalt, it will now create them. And it will pay the price for that.

The sanitary corridor that all the main political parties had built around the far-right forces in the Federal Republic had so far blocked "Alternative for Germany" from reaching power.

The idea that the party would get enough votes at both the regional and national levels to have a majority on its own was unthinkable. Until the elections in Saxony-Anhalt on September 6, 2026.

The comfortable position in opposition is over

Since its founding in 2013, the "Alternative for Germany" was doomed to be in opposition. As such, it was a constant critic of the policies of the federal government and the regional authorities - during the refugee crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia's war against Ukraine and economic stagnation. The failures of traditional parties automatically scored points in the team of the far-right, their support grew, as did their claims to power.

The program of the "Alternative for Germany" in Saxony-Anhalt will doom the province to economic crises and social tensions, economists and political scientists are convinced.

Saxony-Anhalt relies on foreign labor in key areas such as healthcare. Ulrich Sigmund and his team will drive them out. Alternative energy sources are the strength of the province, which is small in terms of population and economy - it covers about 60% of its needs through wind turbines and solar panels. The AfD has declared war on them for a long time. The chemical industry is the key industry, but it is heavily dependent on foreign investors, who traditionally shy away from extreme political doctrines. These investments - if not stopped, will at least decrease significantly. The pro-Russian policy of the far right is unthinkable in Germany, which is the subject of direct provocations and hybrid attacks from the Kremlin. The national consensus on this topic can hardly be destroyed.

Now they will pay the price for the crises they create

After the elections, "Alternative for Germany" most likely she will be able to govern (perhaps with the support of other populists - "Sarah Wagenknecht Union").

Up until now, in opposition, she had the opportunity to profit from crises. Now she will start creating them. And she will pay the price for them. And the pro-democratic and anti-radical forces in Germany will probably finally find the answer that they have not been able to until now - "how to stop them?".

This text expresses the opinion of the author and may not coincide with the positions of the Bulgarian editorial office and DW as a whole.