Hristofor Karadjov: Americans are particularly sensitive to fuel

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Americans are particularly sensitive to fuel prices, because in a large part of the country, everyday life depends on the car. This was stated by journalist and professor at the University of California, Prof. Hristofor Karadjov, to bTV.

“The main topics are, let's say, fuel prices, which are quite irritating for Americans“, he said. According to him, the price increase is already being felt directly by households. Karadjov gave a personal example, indicating that he paid two dollars more for gasoline compared to the previous month.

In California, gasoline is over $6 per gallon

California is among the states with the highest fuel prices in the United States. According to Karadjov, gasoline there costs a little over $6 per gallon, and diesel is about $8. One gallon is approximately 3.8 liters.

“In America, everyone depends on their car. In very few places, people can use public transportation“, the professor pointed out. He added that the higher costs are also felt by farmers in Iowa due to the price of diesel, but people notice them most directly when they fill up their cars every day.

According to him, fuels also affect other prices, since the increase in price is transmitted along the chain and affects inflation.

The conflict with the media is not the leading topic

Karadzhov described the latest conflict between the Donald Trump administration and major American media as a topic that society perceives with conflicting emotions. According to him, however, the clashes between the president and the media have been known since 2015-2016, when Trump first became a candidate and then president.

“Of course it is repression, of course it is censorship. Of course it is a way to control the media“, said the lecturer regarding the administration's actions towards the media.

According to him, about 30% of Americans are staunch supporters of Trump and support the thesis that CNN, MSNBC and Politico are politically biased and should be restricted. "All other Americans find this unacceptable," Karadzhov said, citing the protections for the media under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The restrictions could be challenged in court

Karadzhov predicted that the restrictions on media access to the White House could lead to lengthy litigation. He recalled that media organizations that were removed from covering the White House have been waging a legal battle for about a year to restore access.

The lecturer pointed out that media solidarity is not unprecedented. According to him, during the Barack Obama administration, CNN defended Fox News after the television station's access to a cabinet representative was restricted.

Karadzhov also commented on the relations between ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News and CNN. According to him, the other companies have agreed that if CNN is not allowed to attend an event, they will cover it or send a team instead.

New wars and unfulfilled expectations

The conversation also discussed the tension surrounding the war with Iran. According to Karadzhov, some Americans do not understand the causes of the conflict and its consequences.

He recalled that among the messages that brought support to Trump was the promise of an end to the long military commitments of the United States. “And suddenly we see more wars that have grown into global problems“, added Prof. Karadzhov.

Sources: bTV Novinite