Human trafficking? How Russia recruits foreigners for its army.

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Because it needs soldiers to continue the war against Ukraine, Russia is actively recruiting foreigners into its army – through fraud, blackmail, violence and other illegal methods. Often such actions can be classified as human trafficking. These conclusions were reached by human rights activists from the organization "Amnesty International" based on the results of an investigation they have been conducting since 2024.

How many foreigners are fighting in Ukraine on Russia's side

Since the start of the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, Russia has recruited into its army “thousands of foreign citizens from low-income countries, as well as migrants and refugees already living in Russia”, the human rights activists' report states. According to the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War, by the end of April 2026, Kiev "had identified over 28,000 people from 136 countries who had joined the army of the Russian Federation and were fighting against Ukrainians."

In the period from 2024 to 2026, human rights activists visited two prisoner of war camps on the territory of Ukraine six times, where they met with 15 citizens of third countries who fought on the side of the Russian Federation: Cuba, Colombia, Brazil, Egypt, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Somalia and South Africa.

Virtually all foreigners who communicated with human rights activists in prisoner of war camps spoke about the abuses they faced when they were recruited to serve in the Russian armed forces and sent to the front. Only three confirmed that they signed a contract, understanding that it was military service and that they would be sent to a war zone.

How and why foreigners end up in the Russian army

Amnesty International's specialist for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Anna Wright, points out that some of them mentioned that they were guided primarily by "financial motives". This is also confirmed by the head of the Amnesty International branch in Ukraine, Veronica Welch. Another reason is the feeling of people being "trapped in their own countries, unable to go anywhere due to visa and financial restrictions". Some were motivated by the opportunity to obtain a Russian passport, “which is still considered prestigious in some parts of the world”.

Human rights activists point to two main ways in which foreigners have joined the Russian Federation army and ended up on the front lines. The first option: recruiters contacted their potential victims outside of Russia, often in their home country. They lured men with promises of work in Russia in the civilian sector: for example, as drivers, cooks, security guards, construction specialists or even in the IT sector. Those who wanted it were offered high salaries and the opportunity to quickly obtain Russian citizenship. However, upon arrival in Moscow, they were pressured into signing some kind of contract drawn up in Russian. Many were then sent to training grounds for superficial military training, and from there – on the front in Ukraine.

One of the Sri Lankan citizens, whom the authors met in March 2026 in the prisoner of war camp and whom they call by the fictitious name “Nalin”, said that a “friend” from Sri Lanka introduced him to a “recruitment agent” - a citizen of the same country. According to the man, it was about a job as a security guard at a civilian facility. The agent organized a flight to Moscow for Nalin and 58 other Sri Lankan men. The people who met them at the Moscow airport took them to another place, probably in the vicinity of the capital, where they were given documents to sign in Russian. None of the escorts spoke English or Sinhala (the official language of Sri Lanka). Nalin did not understand what was happening. It seems that among the documents signed by him and his compatriots was a military service contract. After superficial training, which was also conducted in Russian, he was sent to the front in Ukraine.

Promise of work in Poland - and sending to the front in Ukraine

The story of “Joseph” from South Africa is even more unusual, says his wife. At the end of 2025, he applied online for a vacant position as a truck driver in Poland. He was contacted via WhatsApp by “recruitment agent Angelina”. According to the victim's wife, they were surprised that a flight to Moscow was organized for him, although the ad indicated that the job was in Poland. Angelina said that Joseph would have to pick up the truck in Moscow and drive it to Poland, which she called "a neighboring country of Russia."

At the airport, he met another South African citizen who was also traveling to the same "employer". From that moment on, in December 2025, the relationship with the "agent" was severed. "Upon arrival in Moscow, all his belongings were taken away (…) They told him that he would not go to Poland, but would become a soldier," says Joseph's wife. According to her, her husband had no military experience and his training was very weak. "They promised him that he would be paid for his service, but he never received any money," she adds.

Another way to recruit foreigners to serve in the Russian armed forces: pressure on migrants who are already in Russia and have problems with their documents or financial difficulties. Often, such candidates are offered to sign a contract and even receive a Russian passport afterwards, or face severe punishment, even expulsion from the Russian Federation.

Forced sending to the front is a crime

Human rights activists are calling for an immediate end to illegal recruitment methods in the Russian army and related abuses, for those responsible to be held accountable – be it private recruiters or intermediaries, civil servants or army commanders – and for compensation to be paid to the victims.

Author: Christian Tal