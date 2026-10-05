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On the second platform of the Leipzig airport is the DHL stand, where Ukrainian «Antonov»s are also serviced. Beyond the fence runs the S 8A highway – at the barrier in front of the emergency exit to it, campers often stop – photographing the taking off and landing machines, or just staring... Sometimes drones fly over, but they follow the rules, they don't cross the perimeter.

The eyewitness says that on that August night they were loading a board for Rzeszów. Suddenly a small unmanned aircraft hovered above the brigade. No one saw where it came from - it flew in circles, reducing its altitude. As soon as it got close enough, the witness grabbed it with his hand and sent it to the ground. He leaned over and broke the propeller just in case. Then he reported the accident to the management on the radio. And from there, according to him, the strange things began.

Suddenly, police, sappers, firefighters, television camera crews, bomb disposal robots burst in all at once. Barking, commotion, detachments... The airport staff is still puzzled as to how this crowd managed to travel the twenty kilometers from the city, be let through by security, and reach the platform just minutes after the incident was reported.

The eyewitness did not notice any bomb. The device he slapped down was small, of the most basic model, they are mainly used for photography... There was nothing attached to it, and its power would not have been enough to lift a serious weight, even trivially.

Subsequently, journalists released footage of a UAV with an explosive device and a detonator... But they completely do not correspond to what the employees who were at the site at the time saw. The witness is outraged by the way the case was presented in the media.

Now, police officers are on duty 24/7 at the barrier in front of the emergency exit to Highway S 8A.