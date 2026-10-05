Ivan Angelov: They will not be fined for gifted homemade brandy

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There will be no fine of 1,000 euros for a person in whose home a gifted bottle of homemade brandy is found. This was stated by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ivan Angelov in the program “120 minutes“.

“No one should worry about the cauldron of brandy“, Angelov emphasized. According to him, people will not be sanctioned for a few bottles produced for the personal table or given as a gift to a loved one, neighbor or friend.

The topic was raised after a draft intention of the ruling party, presented as a measure against speculation. Angelov stated that serious sanctions will be imposed for established quantities without the necessary documents and when they are intended for illegal trade.

„They will not reach into the pockets of Bulgarians“

„Various suggestions were received from the same opposition parties that also make suggestions about our foreign policy. There is no such thing“, said Angelov.

He defined the role of the state as creating predictability and peace of mind for citizens, businesses and various socio-economic activities. „The role of the state is not to create noise in the system“, said the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Angelov asked for clear data on the state reserve

In the interview, Angelov also commented on US President Donald Trump's call for European countries to release diesel from their reserves. He said that Trump's words should be taken into account, but refused to predict what actions would follow.

When asked whether Bulgaria had already released fuel from the state reserve, Angelov indicated that specific numbers were needed. "Whether we have released it or not is one thing. Whether and when it will happen and whether it will happen at all is quite another," he said.

According to him, fuel prices in Bulgaria remain among the lowest in Europe, although they are high. As factors for their value, Angelov indicated not only the stock exchange price, but also supplies, insurance, logistics, transport, sanctions, the conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Burgas refinery continues to operate

Angelov stated that it is important for Bulgaria that the Burgas refinery continues to operate. "If the refinery stops operating, it would be disastrous for both Bulgaria and the whole of Southeast Europe," he said.

According to him, the refinery is adapted for a certain type of oil, and for its optimal operation, different types of raw materials are mixed, delivered via different routes. This leads to additional costs, but Angelov assured that the refinery is working and there is no reason for concern.

Regarding a possible change of ownership of “Lukoil“ and the possibility of the company being acquired by an American investor, he refused to make predictions. “The priority in its actions is the national interest,“ Angelov said, adding that the state will protect it.

Sources: bTV