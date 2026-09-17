Diana Damyanova: Is this reprehensible for Petrohan? A question about journalism?

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In order to close the Petrokhan page for myself, I forced myself to read the partially “leaked” expertise.

I am well aware that a psychological expertise of dead people is quite a tall order to achieve and probably has many tolerances, errors and misinterpretations.

But… I paid attention to the facts, those that have been confirmed by people who are alive and active.

And here I encountered my greatest horror.

From the texts confirmed by the LIVING father of the girl, who they wanted to include / understand crush / in their clutches, it is understood that the mother of the murdered Nikolai participated in the conspiracy for this father to provide his 13-year-old daughter to the sect, where she was to be sexually exploited by her son.

Does that sound monstrous to you?

It sounds more than monstrous to me.

Yes, we are talking about the woman in yellow who went around the TVs, who bowed before the murderer's monument and who, as is understood, was part of the system of “supplying the sect with fresh blood”.

And I also know that in human heads there are all kinds of deviations, phobias or pure madness, which unfortunately often escapes the authorities until those with phobias commit serious crimes.

And this is a disease, we cannot judge the sick, but the societies that did not “catch” their diseases in time and let them turn into criminals.

But…. what about these bearers of good, the journalists, who in a paradoxical way stand against the obvious truth and seek refuge for their people in the aliens, the mafia and whatnot.

These are the people we often and completely innocently rely on for information and receive it.

And who, with eyes lowered in grief, give the floor to the same “yellowed” mother, who both abandoned her child in the clutches of the sect, and has also encouraged the parents of other children to do the same.

Diseases, illnesses and whatnot are rampant in the hearts, unfortunately not only of the yellowed mothers.

And the sect were saints, although their behavior “sometimes was reprehensible”, that is, perhaps not entirely correct.

By the way, I am not closing the page about the political protection that the sect received from 2021 to almost 2026, about the political apathy and disinterest of a number of ruling and the fact that there is a difference between Radev, who does not find what happened there reprehensible, but criminal /hurray/ and the words and actions of his interior minister on this issue.

Because it is precisely this state protection and the refusal to be “reprimanded” that shows that our society is sick.