Von der Leyen wants Canada to become an “associated member state of the EU. What does that mean?

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today that she wants to open the way for Canada to become the first “associated member state” of the European Union.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is in Strasbourg for von der Leyen’s annual State of the Union address, said that Canada is seeking a “unique union” with the EU, but not membership in it.

WHAT WOULD THE NEW PARTNERSHIP INCLUDE?

Currently, the European Union treaties do not provide for the status of “associate member“, although various options for such a form of membership have been discussed in the EU over the years.

Most recently, Germany proposed that Ukraine receive such status as an intermediate stage on the way to its full membership, but the proposal did not receive sufficient support, as some EU capitals opposed the idea.

WHAT DOES CANADA WANT?

Carney is looking for new allies amid repeated threats by US President Donald Trump against Canada's sovereignty.

Canada and the EU want to deepen their cooperation to counter the economic dominance of the US and China, as well as to defend democracy and a rules-based international order, which they believe is under threat.

In her speech, Von der Leyen said that the two countries would create a “common space for prosperity and economic cooperation“. This would include working together in the field of manufacturing, technology and defense, integration of defense industrial bases, as well as cooperation in the Arctic, artificial intelligence, energy and critical minerals.

WHY WOULD THE IDEA OF AN “ASSOCIATED MEMBER“ STATUS BE COMPLEX TO IMPLEMENT?

Implementing such a status would be unprecedented and could prove legally complex.

Von der Leyen spoke in her capacity as President of the European Commission, the EU's executive body. But the decision on whether the idea can be implemented will be in the hands of EU member states.

There is no indication that Von der Leyen is proposing that the “associated member“ status be written into the EU treaties. Such a change would require the unanimous consent of all 27 member states, as well as ratification by national parliaments. level.

Canada and the EU already have a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). More than a decade after its conclusion and nine years after its provisional entry into force, several EU countries have yet to ratify it.

If Canada wants to integrate into the EU single market, Ottawa will have to bring Canadian rules and regulations into line with EU law.

If it enters the single market without becoming a full member of the EU, Canada will have to apply the rules without having the right to participate in decision-making on them, similar to Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, which are part of the European Economic Area.

Canada's rules have traditionally been aligned with its largest trading partner, the United States.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR CANDIDATE COUNTRIES FOR MEMBERSHIP IN EU?

The push for a closer partnership between Canada and the EU will not affect the accession process of candidate countries from Europe, but could cause resentment if it is perceived that Canada is being given special conditions.

Accession negotiations and the alignment of legislation with EU norms are lengthy processes that often require candidate countries to carry out politically sensitive reforms.

Full membership can only be granted to European countries and gives access to the EU's 18 trillion euro single market, as well as participation in decision-making and representation in EU institutions, European funding and legal protection before the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Ukraine had described Germany's proposal for “associated membership“ as “unfair“, as Kiev would participate in the process but without the right to voice.

The European Union says it could accept new member states as early as 2030.

Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Moldova are the most advanced among the candidate countries in the process of joining the EU.

Translated from English by Elena Indjeva, BTA