FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

People who live better are shown on TV. They claim that life is better now than before. They don't specify when this was “before“. We are currently living the best version of our lives. Of course, there are exceptions whose poverty spoils the good statistics, but they are due to the laziness of the poor. Here comes the first conclusion: if you are poor, you are lazy.

Prices in stores are absolutely reasonable. A girl on TV is comparing prices in Bulgaria and Greece again. She shows us with diagrams that we have gotten terribly rich. Or the Greeks have gotten terribly poor. I leave that to your judgment. The prices of eggs, bananas and other items are quoted. To top it off, we lead the Greeks in the number of their own apartments. The second conclusion: we are already rich outside our country. Maybe that's why the prices by the sea are higher than the prices in Greece this year. Yes. The young girl is not talking nonsense. She's right.

Again on television, none of the presenters doubted the correctness of their guests. I think that when these presenters are appointed, they sign a declaration of full and unconditional consent. Otherwise, the explanation is difficult. The other option is that they are completely convinced of these statements, but then the question arises where do they live? In some closed complex with special-regime stores? Or do they not take into account that in half a year the euro and the lev on the labels in the supermarket have become equal? Conclusion three: don't yell about the lev. Don't be petty. The new lev is now called the euro and its cost price is in euros.

But most likely it's all from some cleverly introduced hallucinogen (by Putin, of course), which is applied to the water, and not just in one television, but in most that proudly proclaim themselves "national". So the final conclusion and rather a request is: where can I get a liter or two of television water to brighten my eyes a little? Because with this pessimism of mine, I'll only raise my blood pressure, and that's not good, because the prices of antihypertensive drugs have also jumped by two.