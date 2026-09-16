Evgeniy Kanev: The coming weeks and months are critical for the outcome of the war in Ukraine

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

I agree with the German Chancellor that the coming weeks and months are critical for the outcome of the war in Ukraine. And so - for Europe and what kind of life we will live.

In the words of Google founder Eric Schmidt, the world has never seen such rapid development of innovations as on the front in Ukraine - and this is what a person from Silicon Valley says.

Just as World War II began with rifles and machine guns and went through various classes of improved weapons - machine guns, cannons, tanks and aircraft - which in quality and quantity (!) decided the war. So now the war in Ukraine has begun, as the previous war had ended, and has moved on to a new class of weapons - from the simplest to the most complex drones, drones with jet engines, glide bombs, new-generation ballistic missiles, etc.

According to Eric Schmidt - it is very likely that when AI drones appear - either a move to mass destruction will be made following the example of a nuclear war, or the two sides - with this in mind - will block each other and the war will stop.

The escalation is not only in armaments, but also in the geography of the conflict.

Russian sabotage is taking place throughout Europe, but it is especially intense in Eastern Europe. It is critically important for Putin to have his own puppet regimes - as logistics for his operations in Europe; as pipelines and markets for Russian carbon; as a base for recruiting and training personnel; as the voice of useful idiots in the EU and NATO institutions.

That is why he cannot afford to lose the elections in Bulgaria.

A hitherto unknown cultural war is raging before our eyes - 100% imported from MAGA USA, but made in Russia. Remember - the financing of the creation of MAGA is from Orban's FIDES, with the rest from the import of underpriced Russian gas.

Because there is nothing to hit the enemies of this new type of kleptocracy with - the methods of Nazi propaganda come into play: the enemy must be dehumanized, the so-called untermenschen - which Radev played well yesterday.

Create a fictional image of the enemy - so that you disgust the Bulgarians with him. You probably remember how the new Hungarian Prime Minister Modlyor was ostracized by the Orbanists - all on sexual grounds.

Remember how the Bulgarians and the Norwegians were “feared”, the national strategy for the child, the Istanbul Convention.

The topic of the “Christian family” has long been injected in our country. Notice - almost none of its speakers have a family. Or a healthy family..

Both klakers and politicians. And this is no coincidence - look around the world at its “pillars” - Putin and Trump. And what can we say about the pillar of traditions from the “Alternative for Germany”? The Russian recipe - blame your enemy with your vices.

And indeed - it is precisely the community that is blamed in our country and its politicians that can most often be an example of normal families. Paradoxically, it is precisely the fear of losing it that is behind the decision of many people from this community NOT to enter politics.

But the "Christian family" is not enough - that's why it fell to a new low - pedophilia. For people with brains - it's not about what exactly Kalushev was. And that proving him as a sexual monster - in order to somehow attach the opposition to him - is a central task of the government for electoral purposes.

That's why there was a version of pedophilia and a sect on Sarafov's day 1, which is the only thing being worked on.

That's why there is no explanation for a bunch of critically important circumstances.

That's why the investigation was delayed - so that it would reappear just before the second elections of the year - after Radev, let's also elect Yotova.

And the bottom should be reached on September 15 - which is Children's Day.

Yes, Radev is right - that the institutions should be held accountable.

But... aren't the services the ones who allowed the tragedy to happen and haven't yet completed the investigation?

And isn't it Radev who appointed their bosses? How will he take responsibility?